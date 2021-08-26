Neeraj Chopra, who won the gold medal in the men’s javelin throw competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, announced on Thursday that he will be ending his season.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Chopra stated that the packed schedule upon his arrival from Tokyo, a bout of illness, and the lack of training over the past month led him to making the decision of ending his season.

“The packed schedule of travel and a bout of illness has meant I have not been able to resume training since Tokyo...,” Neeraj wrote.

“...therefore, along with my team, have decided to cut short by 2021 competition season to be able to take some time off, recharge and come back stronger for a packed 2022 calendar which includes the World Championships, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.”

The 23-year-old, who had ended India’s 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics with a gold medal at Tokyo, has been on a busy schedule since his return to the country, leaving him exhausted. He also suffered a bout of fever.

Chopra, who has been attending various felicitation functions across the country, was overwhelmed by all the support.

“Firstly, I want to thank everyone for the love and affection I have received since I came back from Tokyo. I have honestly been overwhelmed by the support from across the country and beyond, and am short of words to express my gratitude to you all,” he said.

“I have been encouraged by all the support to Indian athletics over these past few weeks and would urge you all to keep supporting India and Indian athletics in the months and years to come.”

Chopra had become only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics when he produced a second round throw of 87.58m in the finals at Tokyo.

