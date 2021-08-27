Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, day 3 live: Compound archer Jyoti in qualification round, TT next up
Updates through the third day from the Paralympic Games 2020.
Live updates
Archery, Women’s Individual Compound - Open Ranking Round: Consistency seems to be the name of the game for Jyoti, she is keeping it steady in that 55-56 region. The Russian Paralympic Committee archer ARTAKHINOVA Stepanida remains in the lead.
Archery, Women’s Individual Compound - Open Ranking Round: Another 55 for Jyoti in the 5th set, she has been consistent in that region. Remains 13th among the 24 archers. If she wants a position in the top 8, the gap has opened up to six points for that. A bit tough to overcome that even if 42 arrows remain.
Archery, Women’s Individual Compound - Open Ranking Round: A 55 from Jyoti in set 4, after three sets of 56. Five 9s and a 10 in that round. She slides down by one place to 13th. The *refugee team archer in the lead! CORRECTION: That’s the Russian Paralympic Committee archer.
Archery, Women’s Individual Compound - Open Ranking Round: After 18 of the 72 arrows in qualification... Jyoti is placed 11th with a total of 168. Three ends of 56 each from the Indian. Not far from the pace-setters at the top, with China at 172.
Archery, Women’s Individual Compound - Open Ranking Round: Jyoti has started well, with scores of 56 in Ends 1 and 2 from her 6 arrows each.
Jyoti qualification round
|End
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|Sum
|Total
|1
|X
|X
|9
|9
|9
|9
|56
|56
|2
|X
|10
|10
|9
|9
|8
|56
|112
How the archery qualification works:
Archers in the compound open and W1 categories shoot over a distance of 50 metres at targets The qualifying phase of the competition consists of 72 arrows shot for cumulative score, is used to rank and then seed the archers for the eliminations phase.
Classification in archery: Athletes at Tokyo 2020 will compete in two events: W1 and Open. W1 is for athletes with an impairment in all four limbs that use a wheelchair, and Open combines W2 and ST classes, including athletes who have an impairment in the legs and use a wheelchair or have a balance impairment and shoot standing or resting on a stool. Indian archers are in all the Open category, with Rakesh Kumar in W2 while the others are in Standing class.
OPEN: Athletes may have an impairment in the legs and use a wheelchair or have a balance impairment and shoot standing or resting on a stool. Open category athletes may shoot in recurve or compound competitions, under standard rules, and the category is featured at the Paralympic Games.
|Sport
|Start Time (IST)
|Event
|Athletes
|Location
|Archery
|5:30
|Women's Individual Compound - Open Ranking Round
|Jyoti Balyan
|Yumenoshima Ranking Field
|Archery
|10:30
|Men's Individual Compound - Open Ranking Round
|Rakesh Kumar & Shyam Sundar Swami
|Yumenoshima Ranking Field
|Archery
|10:30
|Men's Individual Recurve - Open Ranking Round
|Harvinder Singh & Vivek Chikara
|Yumenoshima Ranking Field
Archery, Women’s Individual Compound - Open Ranking Round: India’s Jyoti in action first up in the ranking round. Here’s the start list for her event. (Will not be telecast, FYI)
First up today... archery qualification round.
05.30 am: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. It’s back to 5.30 am starts... great news for early risers, eh? Promises to be a packed day for the Indian contingent.
After two days of non-medal events in table tennis, India’s campaign kicks up a few notches on Friday at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.
The first medal events are in powerlifting, followed by athletics later in the day. There are two powerlifters in the Indian contingent and both of them will be in action on Friday – Sakina Khatun in the morning followed by Jaideep in the evening.
