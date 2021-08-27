India’s Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina McHale cruised to the women’s doubles semifinals of the WTA tournament in Cleveland with a straight set win over Lucie Hradecka and Shuai Zhang.
Mirza and McHale beat Czech Republic’s Hradecka and her Chinese partner Zhang 6-3, 6-3 in one hour one minute in the women’s doubles quarterfinals on Thursday night.
The Indian-American pair impressed on first serve (78.9%) and converted five out of nine break points to claim a comfortable victory.
Mirza and McHale will take on Norway’s Ulrikke Eikeri and American Catherine Harrison in the semifinals.
They are yet to drop a set in the tournament as they had defeated Georgia’s Oksana Kalashnikova and her Romanian partner Andreea Mitu 6-3 6-2 in the opening round.
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.