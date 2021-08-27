India in England 2021 Watch: Jonny Bairstow takes a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss KL Rahul in Headingley Test The 31-year-old who can also keeps wickets pulled off a reaction catch to his left to send the Indian opener back into the hut. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago England's Jonny Bairstow | Paul ELLIS / AFP WHAT A CATCH!!Scorecard/Clips: https://t.co/UakxjzUrcE🏴 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/WvIoJ2ct5j— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 27, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cricket England India Jonny Bairstow KL Rahul Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments