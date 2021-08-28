Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, day 4 live updates: Bhavina Patel stuns world No 3 in the semifinal
Updates through the fourth day from the Paralympic Games 2020.
Archery, men’s compound open round of 32: A THRILLER. Shyam Sundar made a superb start to the final END when trailing but shoots an 8 in the second arrow and then Matt Stutzman finishes it off in style to clinch this match. USA win this. What a close one! The Armless Archer triumphs and moves forward.
Archery, men’s compound open round of 32: It is quite the battle between Shyam Sundar and Matt Stutzman in the round of 32. Going down to the wire.
Table Tennis, women’s singles Class 4 semifinal, IND 3-2 CHN: TAKE A BOW BHAVINA PATEL! The first time she has defeated Miao Zhang after 11 defeats previously. WHAT A TIME TO DO IT.
Table Tennis, women’s singles Class 4 semifinal, IND 3-2 CHN: The UPSET IS COMPLETE! The timeout does the trick and she is delighted. WOW!!! BHAVINA PATEL TAKE A BOW!
Archery, men’s compound open round of 32:
Table Tennis, women’s singles Class 4 semifinal, IND 2-2 CHN: From 5-9 it is, 8-9 for Zhang and now India call the timeout. SO CLOSE THE INDIAN! But the momentum to China. Useful timeout to have. More meditation for Bhavina.
Table Tennis, women’s singles Class 4 semifinal, IND 2-2 CHN: Zhang does not have a timeout but she is taking time between points to slw the game down. She makes it 4-8. And then Patel makes it 9-5. Two points away. Zhang makes it 6-9! And a superb point from Zhang to make it 7-9 and she has the serve back.
Archery, men’s compound open round of 32:
Table Tennis, women’s singles Class 4 semifinal, IND 2-2 CHN: Three of the four points for Zhang and does Patel need a timeout? NOPE SHE DOESN’T. Makes it 8-3. Such composure.
Table Tennis, women’s singles Class 4 semifinal, IND 2-2 CHN: ANother brilliant rally (16 strokes) and it is a superb backhand winner from Bhavina to make it 5-0! Change of sides.
Table Tennis, women’s singles Class 4 semifinal, IND 2-2 CHN: An early 3-0 lead for Bhavina! She also has the timeout on her side. But she might not want it at the moment.
Table Tennis, women’s singles Class 4 semifinal, IND 2-2 CHN: At 9-9, the Indian was 2 points away from a win! Some terrific rallies in this 4th game. Goosebumps stuff. Zhang makes it 2-2 as she takes this 11-9. DECIDER!
Table Tennis, women’s singles Class 4 semifinal, IND 2-1 CHN: ANOTHER SUPERB RALLY! This 4th game has been quite the battle. Both players know the importance of this, we got to 8-8. The commentators are all praise for the Indian’s tactical nous but the timeout has just changed the momentum for Zhang. 9-9 now. She is rallying.
Archery, men’s compound open round of 32: This is about to start to soon...
Table Tennis, women’s singles Class 4 semifinal, IND 2-1 CHN: Terrific rally after the timeout and it seems the tactical tweak is helping the Chinese for now. It’s 4-4 still.
Table Tennis, women’s singles Class 4 semifinal, IND 2-1 CHN: Zhang Miao needs a timeout as Patel goes into a 3-2 lead in the 4th game. Patel comes back to the table in no time. She wants to keep this going.
Table Tennis, women’s singles Class 4 semifinal, IND 2-1 CHN: Make it 10-2 for India. And she is in a bubble that she doesn’t want to come out of says the commentator. Zhang saves two game points, the Indian asks to calm herself down. And the third game point is converted. 11-4 for INDIA!
Table Tennis, women’s singles Class 4 semifinal, IND 1-1 CHN: It is 9-2 for Patel and this time a forehand angle to sharp!
Table Tennis, women’s singles Class 4 semifinal, IND 1-1 CHN: A lovely rally puts an end to the run Patel was on... six straight from the previous game. And it is another terrific angled winner to go up 6-1. Zhang does the same to make it 2-6.
Table Tennis, women’s singles Class 4 semifinal, IND 1-1 CHN: Good defence early on from Patel and she has a 3-0 lead. Make that 4-0! That’s a super start.
Table Tennis, women’s singles Class 4 semifinal, IND 0-1 CHN: Four game points Bhavina! A terrific backhand to set it up.. and she converts the second one with another winner. 11-7!
Table Tennis, women’s singles Class 4 semifinal, IND 0-1 CHN: From 6-6, a body shot gives Patel a 7-6 lead and then she makes it 8-6. And then 9-6. Terrific from Bhavina.
Table Tennis, women’s singles Class 4 semifinal, IND 0-1 CHN: 4-4 and then 5-5. Similar pattern to the first game so far...
Table Tennis, women’s singles Class 4 semifinal, IND 0-1 CHN: Another tight start to the 2nd game, it’s 2-2 and 3-3. Important for Bhavina to win this game if she has hopes of pulling of another upset.
Table Tennis, women’s singles Class 4 semifinal, IND vs CHN: It was technically 6 straight points from 4-5 for Zhang. And we get the H2H conformation on air. I did indeed read it right, it is 11-0 for Zhang.
Table Tennis, women’s singles Class 4 semifinal, IND vs CHN: 5 straight points for Zhang from 5-5 and she has 5 game points. Bhavina saves 2 of those but the opening game goes to CHN 11-7.
Table Tennis, women’s singles Class 4 semifinal, IND vs CHN: It’s 3-3 and 4-4... all very close at the start. And Bhavina briefly in the lead at 5-4 before it becomes 5-5.
If I am reading the H2H right, Bhavina Patel has never defeated Miao Zhang on the IPTTC circuit before in their previous meetings. Today’s the day?
Table Tennis, women’s singles Class 4 semifinal: Players are next to the table and we are all set for this IND-CHN match. 34-year-old Bhavina vs 30-year-old Zhang, who is the world No 3 and looking to reach the final again.
06.05 am: Hello all, and welcome to our daily live coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games... it’s the weekend and it promises to be interesting for Indian fans.
On Friday, history was made by Bhavina Patel. Colour of the medal yet to be confirmed, she is now the 2nd Indian woman after Deepa Malik to earn a place on the podium at the Paralympic Games as she stunned the defending champion in women’s singles Class 4 table tennis to reach the semifinal. And with no bronze medal playoffs in TT this time around, that guarantees her a medal. She has already defeated three higher-ranked players in a row, now she has a chance to make it four. It won’t be easy of course, but Paralympians don’t do easy, do they? She is up against world No 3 Miao Zhang from China, who is the silver medallist from Rio 2016.