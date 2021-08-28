Already assured of India’s first-ever table tennis medal, Bhavina Patel continued to script history at the Tokyo Paralympics as she stormed into the women’s class 4 final with a stunning 3-2 win over China’s World No 3 Miao Zhang on Saturday.

The 34-year-old, who has already beaten four higher-ranked opponents, notched up a hard-fought 7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 11-8 win in the semifinal showdown that lasted 34 minutes.

She will take on world No 1 Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the summit clash on Sunday.

India at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, day 4 live updates

Competing in her maiden Paralympic Games, Patel, ranked 12 in the world, has had a terrific campaign in Tokyo after being unable to go to Rio 2016. She was was diagnosed with polio when she was 12 months old and that affected her lower body mobility. She took up para sport only in university for fitness purposes and has gone on to win five gold, 13 silver, and bronze medals for India, including the Asian Games.

Tokyo 2020: Meet Bhavina Patel, first ever Indian table tennis player to earn a Paralympics medal

Patel’s historic Paralympics medal, the first assured for India at Tokyo as things stand, got social media talking. Here’s a look at some of the tweets.

She did it! #IND Bhavina Patel storms into the Finals of #Paralympics She beats China''s Miao Zhang 3-2 in her semifinal game. #Praise4Para #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/7LT6eivJQ6 — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 28, 2021

#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics



"Nothing is impossible, everything is possible if you want to do it..."



Bhavina Patel after defeating Miao Zhang, an opponent who she had never beaten before. Until today.



🎥 Doordarshan pic.twitter.com/xgQ7nVpQz2 — The Field (@thefield_in) August 28, 2021

world class skill and moves by Bhavina. what a match to witness. beauty is all her matches have kept you glued and wanting for more. Amazing practice and improvement in game to take world top players head on Kudos @BhavinaPatel6 getting Chinese to a 2-2 n then win @PTI_News pic.twitter.com/xCCXB2nmkv — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) August 28, 2021

Talk about performing when it matters 👏🏾



Bhavina had lost to the Chinese 11 times earlier. But this time she was just so determined to win it!



What a display of sheer grit to win it. Take a bow Bhavina! You are such a star ⭐️ #TableTennis #Paralympics — Neha Aggarwal Sharma OLY (@nehaaggarwal) August 28, 2021

Yesss!! Bhavina Patel first beat the Serbian Rio 2016 gold medallist in QF and now beats the beats Rio 2016 silver medallist Zhang in SF of China in 5 tough games to enter the gold medal match in the women's singles class 4 category. #ParaTableTennis #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/ihKhw3qWmQ — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 28, 2021

Congratulations Bhavina Patel! You played excellently.



The entire nation is praying for your success and will be cheering for you tomorrow. Give your best and play without any pressure. Your accomplishments inspire the entire nation. #Paralympics — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2021

Go Bhavina ! Great game, now for the finale! https://t.co/5Ygn3Q6qb1 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 28, 2021

Huge congratulations Bhavina Patel👏😁

Go for Gold💪 https://t.co/DjR7X6pE9t — Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (@sathiyantt) August 28, 2021

HISTORY IN THE MAKING!🇮🇳

Congratulations Bhavina Patel for beating the world number 3 and qualifying for the finals!🙏🏻 #Cheer4India #TeamIndia #TableTennis https://t.co/O0BPMS03nH — Ravi Kumar Dahiya (@ravidahiya60) August 28, 2021

👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳



BHAVINA PATEL!!!!



What a performance!!! Unbelievable!!



And by the way, in her class, the semi-finalists were 3 Chinese and Bhavina!!!



It is #ChinaVsBhavina and today, Bhavina has triumphed!!! — Kapil Choudhary (@kapil857) August 28, 2021

#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics



Bhavina Patel (ranked 12) so far:



Defeated world No 9 in a must-win Group A match.



Defeated world No 8 in R16.



Defeated world No 2 & Rio 🥇 in QF.



Defeated world No 3 & Rio 🥈 in SF.



Takes on world No 1 in final. pic.twitter.com/tQvZYAAWLB — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) August 28, 2021

All the best to Dear Bhavina Patel.

Go for Gold.#Cheer4India #tokyo2020paralympics — Mouma Das OLY (@MoumaDasTT) August 27, 2021

India's Bhavina Patel had lost all 11 previous matches against Miao Zhang of China... but never say never! pic.twitter.com/ats4NqnTZz — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) August 28, 2021

Amidst the madness that has been my TL in the past 24 hours, Bhavina Patel has ensured herself a medal that isn't bronze. Incredible. Hopefully we're celebrating gold again tomorrow ❤ — Habil Ahmed (@hblahmed) August 28, 2021

If I don't see #BhavinaPatel trending, I'll be disappointed. She has to be there, talk of the town.



Make it happen. 🙏 https://t.co/J4lkh8OK9o — 𝕬𝖓𝖐𝖎𝖙 🏳️‍🌈 (@outof22yards) August 28, 2021

It's a big achievement. Everyone says defeating China is tough. Today, I've proved nothing is impossible. I urge all Indians to give their blessings to me for final match tomorrow, so I'll be able to perform better: Paddler Bhavina Patel on her semi-final win in Tokyo Paralympics pic.twitter.com/WM503ogNV1 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2021