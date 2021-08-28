Already assured of India’s first-ever table tennis medal, Bhavina Patel continued to script history at the Tokyo Paralympics as she stormed into the women’s class 4 final with a stunning 3-2 win over China’s World No 3 Miao Zhang on Saturday.
The 34-year-old, who has already beaten four higher-ranked opponents, notched up a hard-fought 7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 11-8 win in the semifinal showdown that lasted 34 minutes.
She will take on world No 1 Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the summit clash on Sunday.
Competing in her maiden Paralympic Games, Patel, ranked 12 in the world, has had a terrific campaign in Tokyo after being unable to go to Rio 2016. She was was diagnosed with polio when she was 12 months old and that affected her lower body mobility. She took up para sport only in university for fitness purposes and has gone on to win five gold, 13 silver, and bronze medals for India, including the Asian Games.
Patel’s historic Paralympics medal, the first assured for India at Tokyo as things stand, got social media talking. Here’s a look at some of the tweets.
