Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina McHale sailed into the women’s doubles final of the Tennis in the Land tournament with a a straight-set win on Friday.

Mirza and McHale took one hour and 23 minutes to defeat the Norwegian-American pair of Ulrikke Eikeri and Catherine Harrison 7-6(5), 6-2 in the semifinals of the WTA 250 tournament in Cleveland.

The unseeded Indian-American pair will next face top seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara of Japan for the title.

Mirza and McHale have been in impressive form and reached the final without dropping a set in their previous two games.

After the semi-final, Mirza brought her two-year-old son Izhaan on court for the post-match chat and spoke about how being a mother was a new start.

"You can really do whatever you want" - @MirzaSania's advice to moms pic.twitter.com/Z8uT4Gj7BM — Indian Tennis Daily (@IndTennisDaily) August 28, 2021

Ladies and gentlemen: our first doubles finalists. (All three of them!)



📸: Tyler Glasenapp #TennisInTheLand pic.twitter.com/QerPEjRiEA — Tennis in the Land (@TennisInTheLand) August 27, 2021

With PTI Inputs