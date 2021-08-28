Ind vs Eng, third Test, day 4 live: Anderson, Robinson combine to send back Pujara, Kohli, Rahane
All the live updates from day 4 of the third Test between India and England at Headingley.
Live updates
Ind 239/6 after 91.5 overs: WICKET! Pant’s horror tour continues as he edges another one to the slips. Well taken. Robinson with his third wicket of the morning. He has been superb. India might not make it to lunch here.
Ind 239/5 after 91 overs: WICKET! Anderson gets just reward for a wonderful spell and Rahane is walking back, having edged one to Buttler. India have lost three wickets already today and England might not even have to bat again.
Ind 237/4 after 90 overs: WICKET! Kohli gets to his first fifty of the series and then gets another four. Then, he edges one to the slips and is walking back. Robinson the bowler again and Root the catcher. Big, big wicket.
Ind 229/3 after 89 overs: Anderson in wonderful rhythm but Kohli doing the right thing – taking a single off the first ball and staying away from the strike.
Ind 228/3 after 88 overs: Another four for Rahane off Robinson. The vice-captain seems to be moving well.
Ind 224/3 after 87 overs: At the end of the superb over from Anderson, Kohli was ready to walk back. The umpire had given him out caught behind but then he decided to review it and what a good decision that proved to be. His bat had hit the pad and not the ball. A heart-in-the-mouth moment for India.
Ind 224/3 after 86 overs: Robinson going back to bowling the outswingers. He pitched one a bit too further up and Rahane helped himself to a four down the ground.
Ind 219/3 after 85 overs: Anderson vs Kohli continues. Kohli got beaten outside the off-stump once. But still very steady from the Indian skipper.
Stat corner: For the sixth time in his career, Pujara has been dismissed without adding to his overnight score - the most for India surpassing Rahul Dravid, who had five such dismissals.
Ind 215/3 after 83.3 overs: Pujara (91) pads up, no shot offered. Original decision not out. England took the review and they get it right. Robinson gets the wicket. Big wicket. Just what England wanted.
Ind 215/2 after 83 overs: Anderson keeping it wide outside the off-stump and Kohli is leaving them well. Three maidens to start the day.
Ind 215/2 after 82 overs: Another maiden over but India won’t mind this. No alarms either. Pujara playing out the over.
Robinson from the other end and he bowled quite well yesterday. He was getting the ball to nip in quite sharply.
Ind 215/2 after 81 overs: New ball taken right away. Anderson starts off with a maiden over, he will be hoping he has better control today than he has usually.
Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik and his shirts will be leaving the commentary box. He needs hit the nets ahead of the IPL.
The pitch: It still looks good for batting and the sun is out too. England have the new ball and the batsmen will have to get through a tough period initially.
Day 3 wrap: Cheteshwar Pujara was left eyeing a first Test century in more than two years as he held firm alongside India captain Virat Kohli to keep England at bay at Headingley on Friday.
India were 215-2 in their second innings, still 139 runs adrift of England’s first-innings 432, when bad light led to an early close on the third day of the third Test.
Pujara, however, was 91 not out and Kohli 45 not out – a highest score this series for both batsmen, with their unbroken stand worth 99 runs.
It was all a far cry from India’s first-innings 78 following Kohli’s decision to bat first.
Although Pujara has 18 hundreds from his 88 previous Tests, he has not reached three figures at this level since making a superb 193 against Australia at Sydney in January 2019.
Earlier, Rohit Sharma made 59 – the opener’s second fifty of the series following his 83 in India’s 151-run win in the second Test at Lord’s that put them 1-0 up in this five-match series.