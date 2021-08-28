Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar advocated the inclusion of Suryakumar Yadav as the sixth specialist batsman in the fourth Test against England, starting on September 2.

India lost the third Test at Headingley by an innings and 76 runs on Saturday.

“I don’t like to sound as if it’s a knee-jerk reaction but I firmly believe we need to strengthen our batting line-up by including Suryakumar Yadav ahead of Hanuma Vihari. We should drop a bowler and go in with six batsmen,” Vengsarkar told PTI.

In fact, Vengsarkar’s comments also aligned with another Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar who has also supported the six batsman theory.

Vengsarkar believes that Yadav, who has a 44-plus average in first-class cricket, has the talent and temperament to make a difference for India in the fourth Test.

“Surya can match (in terms of skills) with the best in this Indian team and since he’s around for sometime now he should be included before it’s too late,” Vengsarkar said.

The 30-year-old, who has had an impressive white ball debut this year was called up after Shubman Gill got injured along with pacer Avesh Khan.

The 65-year-old Vengsarkar, a veteran of 116 Tests, also seemed baffled as to why Ashwin Ravichandran is not in the playing XI.

“Why Ashwin is not been picked so far is a mystery to me” said Vengsarkar. “You leave out your best spinner out of the playing eleven to me is hard to digest. India will have to play with four bowlers and six batsmen if they have to win the remaining games.”