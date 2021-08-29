Tokyo 2020 Paralympics day 5 live updates:
Updates through the fifth day from the Paralympic Games 2020.
Live updates
Table Tennis, women’s singles Class 4 final, IND 0-3 CHN: World No 1 Zhou Ying wins in straight games. But it is a superb silver for Bhavina Patel. What a run she has had.
Table Tennis, women’s singles Class 4 final, IND 0-2 CHN: A lovely point from Patel to make it 6-7 but a foreced error next up means Zhou has a 8-6 lead. And she makes it 10-6 in no time.
Table Tennis, women’s singles Class 4 final, IND 0-2 CHN: The Indian does well after the timeout and it is level at 5-5 now. Plenty of encouragement as we have seen from the Indian coach for Patel.
Table Tennis, women’s singles Class 4 final, IND 0-2 CHN: Timeout called by Bhavina and her coach as Zhou takes a 3-1 lead in the third game. As we have seen from here, she meditates and tries to collect herself. Can she take a game here and extend the final?
Table Tennis, women’s singles Class 4 final, IND 0-2 CHN: The pace on the shots from Zhou just proving a bit much at the moment for Bhaina. A 9-4 lead for Zhou and the Indian slows it down next point to make it 5-9. Another brutal backhand from CHN next and it is 5 game points. Zhou converts that to take the second 11-5.
Table Tennis, women’s singles Class 4 final, IND 0-1 CHN: A fired up Bhavina for the first time spotted as she gets a good body shot in, and it is 4-7.
Table Tennis, women’s singles Class 4 final, IND 0-1 CHN: Make that a 7-1 lead for Zhou but Bhavina continues to stay calm here. No timeout yet.
Table Tennis, women’s singles Class 4 final, IND 0-1 CHN: A 5-1 lead for Zhou here and the Indian is under the pump from the pressure being applied by the world No 1.
Table Tennis, women’s singles Class 4 final: Oh dear, just the wrong time for a service error. Instead of levelling the game, the point goes to world No 1 and she finishes the game on her serve. 11-7 to Zhou in 6 mins. But we know Bhavina can bounce back.
Table Tennis, women’s singles Class 4 final: Zhou just starts to pull away... a good serve from Patel brings it back to a two-point game. And then a super forehand to make it 6-8. Another good rally to make it 7-8.
Table Tennis, women’s singles Class 4 final: A tight start to the opening game, and Bhavina does well to stay in touch with the world no 1. It’s a 5-4 lead for CHN.
Archery, women’s individual compound (open) round of 32: That second end of 25 proved costly for Jyoti in the end as IRL’s Kerri-Louise Leonard wins this match 141-137. Jyoti will be in action in mixed team later today.
Archery, women’s individual compound (open) round of 32: WOW! If Jyoti came up with 10-10-10, Kerri Louise Leonard goes better with X-X-X. Retakes a 3-point lead.
Archery, women’s individual compound (open) round of 32: PERFECT 30! Super set of 3 arrows from Jyoti but the Irish archer too keeps it steady and holds the lead.
Table Tennis, women’s singles Class 4 final: IF semifinal saw Patel go up against an opponent who she had never beaten in 11 matches, it is a tougher task today. Zhou Ying has defeated the Indian in 8 out of 8 previous matches, and done so in straight games every single time. (including at the group stage here)
Archery, women’s individual compound (open) round of 32: OUCH! A 8 & 7 in the second end for Jyoti and that sees the lead change hands in a fairly significant manner. Three point lead for the Irish archer.
Archery, women’s individual compound (open) round of 32: Jyoti has a slender early lead...
Archery, women’s individual compound (open) round of 32: An interesting day awaits Indian archers today in the mixed team event, but before that we start with Jyoti in individual event round of 32.
06.45 am: Hello all and welcome to our daily live coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Sunday’s action will see India’s medal count officially open at the Games as Bhavina Patel’s singles final in women’s class 4 table tennis comes to a close with the final. Whether it is gold or silver, historic either way, will be known shortly. There will be archery action to follow as well, with the mixed team event in compound - open a possible shot at medal too for India. Then there are a couple of athletics event later in the day.