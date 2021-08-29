Tokyo Paralympics Watch: Nishad Kumar’s silver medal-clinching jump at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics The Indian set a new Asian record with an effort of 2.06m in the final. Scroll Staff 27 minutes ago Updated 2 minutes ago India's Nishad Kumar | Screengrab/ Paralympics #Silver Medal for 🇮🇳#Athletics: Nishad Kumar wins silver medal with a best effort of 2.06m in Men's High Jump T47 event.#Tokyo2020 | #Paralympics | #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/v5042FmCSX— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 29, 2021 #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #Athletics Men's High Jump (T47)He missed 2.09m but what a fantastic day for Nishad Kumar. A lovely back-flip and a kiss to the turf to celebrate the medal! 🥈🎥 DD Sportpic.twitter.com/mfpXaOxSlM— The Field (@thefield_in) August 29, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Nishad Kumar Paralympics Tokyo Paralympics Paralympics 2020 High Jump Athletics Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments