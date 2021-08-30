Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, day 6 live updates: Javelin takes centrestage, shooting action begins
Updates through what promises to be a special day for India at the Paralympic Games 2020.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of Tokyo 2020 Paralympics here.
Live updates
R2 - Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Qualification: Avani Lekhara’s scores are not quite moving at the moment. After a 9.7 & 9.8 to begin with, it took a while. Then she shot a 10.5. And now it is stuck again. Shooters can all go at their own pace, but this is usually not a good sign when it happens early in the first series.
R2 - Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Qualification: Avani Lekhara, who is part of four events in Tokyo, is currently shooting in the qualification round. She is on the first series with only two shots registers out of the 10 (six series of 10 shots). We wonder if there is a problem.
|Sport
|Start Time (IST)
|Event
|Athlete
|Location
|Shooting
|5:00
|R2 - Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Qualification
|Avani Lekhara
|Asaka Shooting Range
05.02 am: First up, Avani Lekhara in the first shooting event for India. Qualification is underway.
05.00 am: Hello everyone and welcome to our daily live coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. On Sunday, India’s National Sports Day, there was a rollercoaster ride for the Indian contingent from the start to finish.
On paper, India have won three medals on the day. Even if one was already assured and one is, for now, on hold... it was anything if not memorable. Now, on paper, Monday promises to be magnificently manic. It has the makings of a truly remarkable day for Indian sport. Of course, sport is not played on paper, but Indian sports fans can look forward to the Paralympians perform on Monday, 30 August in Tokyo with a sense of excitement. Buckle in!
Day 5 recap: On Saturday, India kickstarted what is widely expected to be an unprecedented haul of medals at the Paralympic Games.
Bhavinaben Patel clinched a historic silver in table tennis to give India its first medal in Tokyo Paralympics before high jumper Nishad Kumar came. The celebrations of a Super Sunday were somewhat dampened at the end after discus thrower Vinod Kumar’s bronze-winning result was put on hold.
Patel became only the second Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics after she signed off on her singles campaign with a silver medal following a 0-3 loss to world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the women’s singles table tennis class 4 final. Nishad then clinched a silver with an equal Personal Best and Asian record before discus thrower Vinod fetched a bronze (also with an Asian Record). But that result is under after a reported protest over his disability classification.