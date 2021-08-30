Tokyo Paralympics Watch: Avani Lekhara’s medal ceremony as she becomes first Indian woman to win Paralympics gold The 19-year-old won gold with a Paralympic record and equalled the world record with a score of 239.7. Scroll Staff An hour ago Avani Lekhara (C) wins gold medal | Screengrab/ Paralympics A Historic Moment for #IND as @AvaniLekhara receives her #Gold for the nation as our national anthem echoes in the arena! #Paralympics #Tokyo2020 #Praise4Para #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/6JUZlbX7KG— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 30, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Paralympics Tokyo Paralympics Paralympics 2020 Avani Lekhara Shooting Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio