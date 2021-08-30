Tokyo Paralympics Watch: Heartwarming moment as India’s Nishad Kumar, USA’s Dallas Wise share Tokyo Paralympics silver The Indian claimed silver in the men’s high jump T47 final with a best jump of 2.06m. Scroll Staff An hour ago Updated An hour ago India's Nishad Kumar (L) and USA's Dallas Wise share silver in men's high jump | Screengrab/ ParalympicIndia ✌️ Victory Ceremony : Silver Medal 🥈 to @nishad_hj T47 High Jump @ParaAthletics #Paralympics #Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India 🇮🇳 #Praise4Para @narendramodi @ianuragthakur @Media_SAI @IndiaSports @Paralympics @ddsportschannel @TheLICForever @VedantaLimited @neerajkjha @EurosportIN pic.twitter.com/fGXk7Kn2QK— Paralympic India 🇮🇳 #Cheer4India 🏅 #Praise4Para (@ParalympicIndia) August 30, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Tokyo Paralympics Paralympics 2020 Paralympics Nishad Kumar Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments