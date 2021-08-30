Javelin thrower Sumit Antil clinched India’s second gold at the ongoing Paralympics in Tokyo on Monday, shattering the men’s F64 category world record multiple times in a stunning Games debut performance.

On winning gold and setting a world record of 68.55 metres, he said, “This is my first Paralympics and I was a little nervous because the competitors are great. I was hoping for a 70-metre-plus throw, maybe I can do 75m. It was not my best, I am very happy to break the world record.”

A few months before the Tokyo Games, within a span of 20 days, Haryana’s Antil had broken the world record twice in the F-64 category. In his sixth and last attempt he hurled the javelin to a distance of 66.90 metres at the 19th Para-Athletics Championships at Bengaluru in March.

The effort bettered his own world record of 66.43 metres, set during the third leg of the Indian Grand Prix on March 5 in Patiala.

On how much further he can throw, he said, “In training I have thrown 71m, 72m, many times. I don’t know what happened in the competition. One thing is for sure, I will throw much better in the future,” said Antil, who started out as a wrestler before switching to javelin throw.

But he was definitely happy to have won the top medal at the biggest stage, terming it a realisation of a dream.

“It is a dream come true. I can’t express my feelings right now,” said the 23-year-old, who entered the Tokyo Paralympics as the world record holder in his event.

Antil, who lost his left leg below the knee after he was involved in a motorbike accident in 2015, sent the spear to 68.55m in his fifth attempt, which was the best of the day by quite a distance and a new world record.

In fact, he bettered his previous F64 world record of 62.88m effectively five times on the day. His last throw was a foul. Before that his series read: 66.95, 68.08, 65.27, 66.71, 68.55.

Australian Michal Burian (66.29m) and Sri Lanka’s Dulan Kodithuwakku (65.61m) took the silver and bronze medals respectively.

The F64 category is for athletes with a leg amputation, who compete with prosthetics in a standing position.

A student of Delhi’s Ramjas College, Antil was an able-bodied wrestler before his accident which led to amputation of his leg below the knee. A para athlete in his village initiated him to the sport in 2018.

He also competed against Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra in the able-bodied Indian Grand Prix series 3 on March 5 in Patiala.

Antil finished seventh with a best throw of 66.43m while Chopra shattered his own national record with a big effort of 88.07m. He won a silver in the F64 javelin throw at the 2019 World Championships in Dubai.