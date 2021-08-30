Pardeep Narwal became the most expensive player in Pro Kabaddi history as he was signed by UP Yoddha for Rs 1.65 crore at the auction ahead of season eight.
Narwal, who was part of an auction in Pro Kabaddi for the first time having been retained by the Patna Pirates in each of the last four seasons, attracted an opening bid of Rs 1.2 crore.
After a close bidding war, it was UP Yoddha who acquired the coveted signature of Narwal, who is the all-time leading points scorer in the league’s history.
The Pirates had an option to take back Narwal but they decided against exercising the Final Bid Match card.
Siddharth Desai received the second-highest bid as he was secured by Telugu Titans by using the FBM card. UP Yoddha had won the bidding with a bid of Rs 1.3 crore.
Raiders received heavy bids as youngster Manjeet’s services were acquired by Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 90 lakh before Chandran Ranjit and Sachin Tanwar went for Rs 84 lakhs each.
Veteran defender Surjeet Singh was the most expensive defender while Rohit Gulia received the highest bid for all-rounder as he was signed by Haryana Steelers for Rs 83 lakhs.
Among the overseas players, Iran’s Mohammadreza Chiyaneh was the most expensive player attracting a bid of Rs 31 lakhs.
The auction of Category B and C players will happen on Tuesday. Some big names like Ajay Thakur, Rishank Devadiga, Manjeet Chhillar, Monu Goyat, Nitin Tomar, Surender Nada, Mohit Chhillar and Girish Ernak will be in the auction pool.
Full list of players signed
|S.No
|Player Name
|Team
|Category
|Position
|Price INR
|1
|Hadi Oshtorak
|Gujarat Giants
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|20L
|2
|Abozar Mohajer Mighani
|Bengal Warriors
|Overseas
|Defender
|30.50L
|3
|Jangkun Lee
|Patna Pirates (FBM)
|Overseas
|Raider
|20.50L
|4
|Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari
|U Mumba
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|12.80L
|5
|Victor Onyango Obiero
|Puneri Paltan
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|10L
|6
|Hamid Mirzaei Nader
|Haryana Steelers
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|12.10L
|7
|Anwar Saheed Baba
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|10L
|8
|Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh
|Patna Pirates
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|31L
|9
|Mohammad Malak
|Dabang Delhi KC
|Overseas
|Defender
|10L
|10
|Mohammad Tuhin Tarafder
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Overseas
|Defender
|10L
|11
|Abe Tetsuro
|Telugu Titans
|Overseas
|Defender
|10L
|12
|Soleiman Pahlevani
|Gujarat Giants
|Overseas
|Defender
|11.50L
|13
|Ziaur Rahman
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Overseas
|Defender
|12.70L
|14
|Hyunsu Park
|Telugu Titans
|Overseas
|Raider
|10L
|15
|Dong Geon Lee
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Overseas
|Raider
|12.50L
|16
|Abolfazl Maghsodlou Mahali
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Overseas
|Raider
|13L
|17
|Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou
|Haryana Steelers
|Overseas
|Raider
|13.20L
|18
|Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali
|UP Yoddha
|Overseas
|Raider
|12L
|19
|Mohammad Amin Nosrati
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Overseas
|Raider
|11L
|20
|Md. Masud Karim
|UP Yoddha
|Overseas
|Raider
|10L
|21
|Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Overseas
|Raider
|10L
|22
|Emad Sedaghat Nia
|Dabang Delhi KC
|Overseas
|Raider
|10.20L
|23
|Deepak Niwas Hooda
|Jaipur Pink Panthers (FBM)
|Domestic
|All-Rounder
|55L
|24
|Rohit Gulia
|Haryana Steelers
|Domestic
|All-Rounder
|83L
|25
|Ravinder Pahal
|Gujarat Giants
|Domestic
|Defender
|74L
|26
|Vishal Bhardwaj
|Puneri Paltan
|Domestic
|Defender
|60L
|27
|Baldev SIngh
|Puneri Paltan
|Domestic
|Defender
|60L
|28
|Surender Singh
|Telugu Titans
|Domestic
|Defender
|55L
|29
|Sandeep Dhull
|Jaipur Pink Panthers (FBM)
|Domestic
|Defender
|45L
|30
|Surjeet Singh
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Domestic
|Defender
|75L
|31
|Mahender Singh
|Bengaluru Bulls (FBM)
|Domestic
|Defender
|50L
|33
|K Prapanjan
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Domestic
|Raider
|71L
|34
|Siddharth Desai
|Telugu Titans (FBM)
|Domestic
|Raider
|113L
|35
|Rahul Chaudhari
|Puneri Paltan
|Domestic
|Raider
|40L
|36
|Pardeep Narwal
|UP Yoddha
|Domestic
|Raider
|165L
|37
|Manjeet
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Domestic
|Raider
|90L
|38
|Rohit Kumar
|Telugu Titans
|Domestic
|Raider
|36L
|39
|Chandran Ranjit
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Domestic
|Raider
|80L
|40
|Prashanth Kumar Rai
|Patna Pirates
|Domestic
|Raider
|55L
|41
|Sachin Tanwar
|Patna Pirates
|Domestic
|Raider
|84L
|42
|Shrikanth Jadhav
|Puneri Paltan
|Domestic
|Raider
|72L
|43
|Vikas Jaglan
|Haryana Steelers
|Domestic
|All-Rounder
|20L
|44
|Sandeep Narwal
|Dabang Delhi
|Domestic
|All-Rounder
|60L
Top five most expensive players
|S.No
|Name
|Playing position
|Contracted amount (INR)
|Team
|1
|Pardeep Narwal
|Raider
|165L
|UP Yoddha
|2
|Siddharth Desai
|Raider
|130L
|Telugu Titans (FBM)
|3
|Manjeet
|Raider
|90L
|Tamil Thalaivas
|4
|Chandran Ranjit
|Raider
|84L
|Bengaluru Bulls
|5
|Sachin Tanwar
|Raider
|84L
|Patna Pirates
Top five most expensive overseas players
|S.No
|Name
|Playing position
|Country
|Contracted amount (INR)
|Team
|1
|Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh
|All rounder
|Iran
|31L
|Patna Pirates
|2
|Abozar Mohajer Mighani
|Defender
|Iran
|30.50L
|Bengal Warriors
|3
|Jangkun Lee
|Raider
|Republic of Korea
|20.50L
|Patna Pirates
|4
|Hadi Oshtorak
|All rounder
|Iran
|20L
|Gujarat Giants
|5
|Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou
|Raider
|Iran
|13.20L
|Haryana Steelers
