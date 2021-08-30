Pardeep Narwal became the most expensive player in Pro Kabaddi history as he was signed by UP Yoddha for Rs 1.65 crore at the auction ahead of season eight.

Narwal, who was part of an auction in Pro Kabaddi for the first time having been retained by the Patna Pirates in each of the last four seasons, attracted an opening bid of Rs 1.2 crore.

After a close bidding war, it was UP Yoddha who acquired the coveted signature of Narwal, who is the all-time leading points scorer in the league’s history.

The Pirates had an option to take back Narwal but they decided against exercising the Final Bid Match card.

Siddharth Desai received the second-highest bid as he was secured by Telugu Titans by using the FBM card. UP Yoddha had won the bidding with a bid of Rs 1.3 crore.

Raiders received heavy bids as youngster Manjeet’s services were acquired by Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 90 lakh before Chandran Ranjit and Sachin Tanwar went for Rs 84 lakhs each.

Veteran defender Surjeet Singh was the most expensive defender while Rohit Gulia received the highest bid for all-rounder as he was signed by Haryana Steelers for Rs 83 lakhs.

Among the overseas players, Iran’s Mohammadreza Chiyaneh was the most expensive player attracting a bid of Rs 31 lakhs.

The auction of Category B and C players will happen on Tuesday. Some big names like Ajay Thakur, Rishank Devadiga, Manjeet Chhillar, Monu Goyat, Nitin Tomar, Surender Nada, Mohit Chhillar and Girish Ernak will be in the auction pool.

Full list of players signed

S.No Player Name Team Category Position Price INR 1 Hadi Oshtorak Gujarat Giants Overseas All-Rounder 20L 2 Abozar Mohajer Mighani Bengal Warriors Overseas Defender 30.50L 3 Jangkun Lee Patna Pirates (FBM) Overseas Raider 20.50L 4 Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari U Mumba Overseas All-Rounder 12.80L 5 Victor Onyango Obiero Puneri Paltan Overseas All-Rounder 10L 6 Hamid Mirzaei Nader Haryana Steelers Overseas All-Rounder 12.10L 7 Anwar Saheed Baba Tamil Thalaivas Overseas All-Rounder 10L 8 Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh Patna Pirates Overseas All-Rounder 31L 9 Mohammad Malak Dabang Delhi KC Overseas Defender 10L 10 Mohammad Tuhin Tarafder Tamil Thalaivas Overseas Defender 10L 11 Abe Tetsuro Telugu Titans Overseas Defender 10L 12 Soleiman Pahlevani Gujarat Giants Overseas Defender 11.50L 13 Ziaur Rahman Bengaluru Bulls Overseas Defender 12.70L 14 Hyunsu Park Telugu Titans Overseas Raider 10L 15 Dong Geon Lee Bengaluru Bulls Overseas Raider 12.50L 16 Abolfazl Maghsodlou Mahali Bengaluru Bulls Overseas Raider 13L 17 Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou Haryana Steelers Overseas Raider 13.20L 18 Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali UP Yoddha Overseas Raider 12L 19 Mohammad Amin Nosrati Jaipur Pink Panthers Overseas Raider 11L 20 Md. Masud Karim UP Yoddha Overseas Raider 10L 21 Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki Jaipur Pink Panthers Overseas Raider 10L 22 Emad Sedaghat Nia Dabang Delhi KC Overseas Raider 10.20L 23 Deepak Niwas Hooda Jaipur Pink Panthers (FBM) Domestic All-Rounder 55L 24 Rohit Gulia Haryana Steelers Domestic All-Rounder 83L 25 Ravinder Pahal Gujarat Giants Domestic Defender 74L 26 Vishal Bhardwaj Puneri Paltan Domestic Defender 60L 27 Baldev SIngh Puneri Paltan Domestic Defender 60L 28 Surender Singh Telugu Titans Domestic Defender 55L 29 Sandeep Dhull Jaipur Pink Panthers (FBM) Domestic Defender 45L 30 Surjeet Singh Tamil Thalaivas Domestic Defender 75L 31 Mahender Singh Bengaluru Bulls (FBM) Domestic Defender 50L 33 K Prapanjan Tamil Thalaivas Domestic Raider 71L 34 Siddharth Desai Telugu Titans (FBM) Domestic Raider 113L 35 Rahul Chaudhari Puneri Paltan Domestic Raider 40L 36 Pardeep Narwal UP Yoddha Domestic Raider 165L 37 Manjeet Tamil Thalaivas Domestic Raider 90L 38 Rohit Kumar Telugu Titans Domestic Raider 36L 39 Chandran Ranjit Bengaluru Bulls Domestic Raider 80L 40 Prashanth Kumar Rai Patna Pirates Domestic Raider 55L 41 Sachin Tanwar Patna Pirates Domestic Raider 84L 42 Shrikanth Jadhav Puneri Paltan Domestic Raider 72L 43 Vikas Jaglan Haryana Steelers Domestic All-Rounder 20L 44 Sandeep Narwal Dabang Delhi Domestic All-Rounder 60L

Top five most expensive players

S.No Name Playing position Contracted amount (INR) Team 1 Pardeep Narwal Raider 165L UP Yoddha 2 Siddharth Desai Raider 130L Telugu Titans (FBM) 3 Manjeet Raider 90L Tamil Thalaivas 4 Chandran Ranjit Raider 84L Bengaluru Bulls 5 Sachin Tanwar Raider 84L Patna Pirates

Top five most expensive overseas players