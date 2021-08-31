Tokyo 2020 Paralympics day 7 live updates: Rakesh Kumar in archery, Mariyappan in high jump & more
Updates through day 7 for India at the Paralympic Games 2020.
Live updates
Shooting P2 - Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification: First up today, is some para shooting action. The 22-year-old from Jabalpur is a pistol shooter and she will look to finish in the top 8 to reach the final among 18 shooters.
06.00 am: Hello all and welcome to another day for India at the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 that promises to be eventful. Monday, 30 August, will go down in history as the single greatest day in the history of Paralympics for India as the tally for Rio 2016 was crossed in the space of a few hours. It promised to be a special day, it turned out to be just so. And when you think about the fact there were two fourth-placed finishes that were so close to being two medals, it boggles the mind.
But that is in the past and we now look forward to Tuesday. Three “previous” Paralympic medallists are in action. Mariyappan Thangavelu and Varun Bhati in high jump, Bhavina Patel in (tough) team event. Watch out for Rakesh Kumar in archery too... can he continue his impressive form and take a spot in the podium? But the day starts with Rubina Francis in shooting.