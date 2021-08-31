South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.
One of the greatest fast bowlers of his generation, the 38-year-old made the announcement through a post on Twitter.
“It’s been 20 years of training, matches, travel, wins, losses, strapped feet, jet lag, joy and brotherhood. There are too many memories to tell. Too many faces to thank. Today I officially retire from the game I love the most. Bittersweet but grateful,” the post read.
Steyn played 93 Test matches, 125 ODIs and 47 T20Is for South Africa apart from 95 Indian Premier League games.
With 439 Test wickets to his name, he is the eighth-highest wicket-taker in the history of the game.
Most successful bowlers in Test cricket
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Wkts
|BBM
|Ave
|SR
|5
|10
|M Muralitharan (ICC/SL)
|1992-2010
|133
|230
|800
|16/220
|22.72
|55.0
|67
|22
|SK Warne (AUS)
|1992-2007
|145
|273
|708
|12/128
|25.41
|57.4
|37
|10
|JM Anderson (ENG)
|2003-2021
|165
|307
|630
|11/71
|26.51
|56.3
|31
|3
|A Kumble (INDIA)
|1990-2008
|132
|236
|619
|14/149
|29.65
|65.9
|35
|8
|GD McGrath (AUS)
|1993-2007
|124
|243
|563
|10/27
|21.64
|51.9
|29
|3
|SCJ Broad (ENG)
|2007-2021
|149
|274
|524
|11/121
|27.84
|56.9
|18
|3
|CA Walsh (WI)
|1984-2001
|132
|242
|519
|13/55
|24.44
|57.8
|22
|3
|DW Steyn (SA)
|2004-2019
|93
|171
|439
|11/60
|22.95
|42.3
|26
|5
|N Kapil Dev (INDIA)
|1978-1994
|131
|227
|434
|11/146
|29.64
|63.9
|23
|2
|HMRKB Herath (SL)
|1999-2018
|93
|170
|433
|14/184
|28.07
|60.0
|34
|9
The South Africa had announced his retirement from Tests in 2019 and has now ended his career in all forms of the game.
