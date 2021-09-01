The Pro Kabaddi auction came to a close on Tuesday with teams spending over Rs 45 crore in total to complete their squads ahead of the eighth season.

Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans were the highest spenders in auction spending Rs. 4.22 crores each while U Mumba were the lowest spenders at Rs 3.77 crores.

On Monday, Pardeep Narwal had become the most expensive player in the league’s history as UP Yoddha signed him for Rs 1.65 crore. Siddharth Desai received the second-highest bid as he was the only other player whose services were acquired by paying a fee of over Rs 1 crore as Telugu Titans got him for Rs 1.3 crores.

On Tuesday, Arjun Deshwal attracted the highest bid of Rs 96 lakhs from Jaipur Pink Panthers making him the third-most-expensive player in the auction.

The Pro Kabaddi season is expected to begin in December 26 months after the last season ended in October 2019.

Here’s what every team looks like at the end of the auctions:

Bengal Warriors

Bengal Warriors squad Defenders All-Rounders Raiders Rinku Narwal Manjoj Gowda K Maninder Singh Parveen Mohammad Nabibakhsh Ravindra Kumawat Vijin Thangadurai Rohit Rishank Devadiga Rohit Banne Sumit Singh Darshan J Sukesh Hegde Sachin Vittala Akash Pikalmunde Abozar Mohajer Mighani

Money spent: Rs 4.2 crores

Strengths: Very strong raiding department. Having already retained Maninder Singh and Nabibakhsh, the addition of Hedge and Devadiga adds great variety.

Weaknesses: Not many, but the cover defence could be an area of concern.

Bengaluru Bulls

Bengaluru Bulls squad Defenders All-Rounders Raiders Saurabh Nandal Banty Mohit Sehrawat Pawan Kumar Sehrawat Amit Sheoran Dong Geon Lee Ziaur Rahman Abolfazl Maghsodlou Mahender Singh Chandran Ranjit Mayur Jagannath Kadam GB More Ankit Deepak Narwal Vikas

Money Spent: 4.05 crores

Strength: Raiding department is very strong and they can rival any team on that front. In More, Narwal, Ranjit, there is solid support for Sehrawat. Also, the Bulls have managed to retain many players from last season, so there should be a good understanding in the team.

Weaknesses: The defence lacks a bit in terms of experience and the youngsters will have to take step up.

Dabang Delhi

Dabang Delhi squad Defenders All-Rounders Raiders Sumit Balram Neeraj Narwal Mohit Vijay Naveen Kumar Mohammad Malak Sandeep Narwal Emad Sedaghat Nia Joginder Narwal Manjeet Chhillar Ajay Thakur Jeeva Kumar Sushant Sail Vikas

Money Spent: 3.98 crores

Strengths: Plenty of experience, especially in defence. The Thakur-Naveen combination looks promising. Naveen can allow Thakur to take fewer risks and stay on the mat. Thakur’s presence will ease pressure on Naveen.

Weaknesses: While experience is great, players like Manjeet Chhillar and Sandeep Narwal haven’t been at their best in recent seasons.

Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants squad Defenders All-Rounders Raiders Sumit Hadi Oshtorak Harmanjit Singh Ankit Sonu Sunil Kumar Mahendra Rajput Parvesh Bhainswal Rathan K Soleiman Pahlevani Maninder Singh Ravinder Pahal Harshit Yadav Girish Ernak Pardeep Kumar Ajay Kumar

Money Spent: 4.06 crores

Strengths: Strong defence with quality players in all key roles. A coach who can get the best out of youngsters.

Weaknesses: No proven raider. Rajput and Ashish Kumar are talented but haven’t delivered on the promise yet.

Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers squad Defenders All-Rounders Raiders Chand Singh Hamid Mirzaei Nader Vikas Chhillar Ravi Kumar Rohit Gulia Vinay Surender Nada Vikas Jaglan Vikash Khandola Rajesh Gurjar Rajesh Narwal Mohammad Maghsodlou Brijendra Singh Chaudhary

Money Spent: Rs 3.83 crores

Strengths: With Nada, Ravi Kumar and Rajesh Narwal, defence looks quite decent. The trio also bring in loads of experience. Khandola is one of the finest raiders in the league.

Weaknesses: Lack of support for Khandola. Unproven players in key positions.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jaipur Pink Panthers Defenders All-Rounder Raider Elavarasan A Sachin Narwal Sushil Gulia Pavan TR Nitin Rawal Mohammad Amin Nosrati Vishal Deepak Niwas Hooda Amir Hossain Mohammedmaleki Amit Hooda Naveen Sandeep Dhull Arjun Deshwal Dharmaraj Cheralathan Ashok Sumit Amit Nagar

Money Spent: Rs 4.22 crores

Strengths: Good squad balance. Quality all-rounders in Rawal and Deepak Hooda gives coach flexibility.

Weaknesses: Young raiding department. The likes of Arjun Deshwal and Naveen have shown promise but they will have to take more responsibility or there will be too much pressure on Deepak Hooda.

Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates squad Defenders All-Rounders Raiders Neeraj Kumar Sahil Mann Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan Sunil Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Mohit Sourav Gulia Monu Sandeep Jang Kun Lee Shubham Shinde Prashanth Kumar Rai Sachin Guman Singh Monu Goyat

Money Spent: Rs 3.87 crores

Strengths: Depth in the raiding department and plenty of variety in the raiding ranks.

Weaknesses: Defence seems weak both in quality and quantity. The Pirates have only five specialist defenders.

Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan squad Defender All-Rounder Raiders Sanket Sawant Govind Gurjar Pankaj Mohite Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav Victor Obiero Pawan Kumar Kadian Hadi Tajik E Subhash Mohit Goyat Vishal Bhardwaj Rahul Chaudhari Baldev Singh Nitin Tomar Sombir Vishwas S Karambir Abhinesh Nadarajan Sourav Kumar

Money Spent: Rs 4.03 crores

Strengths: Raiding department looks very strong with good mix of youth and experience. Pune have two quality corner defenders and have plenty of option for cover areas.

Weaknesses: Rahul Chaudhari and Nitin Tomar have struggled in recent seasons. With their place in the team far from guaranteed, coach Anup Kumar will have to manage their egos in case they are not picked.

Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas squad Defender All-Rounder Raider Sagar Anwar Saheed Baba K Prapanjan M Abhishek Sourabh Tanaji Patil Manjeet Himanshu Sagar B Krishna Bhavani Rajput Mohammad Tuhin Tarafder Santhapanaselvam Ajinkya Ashok Pawar Surjeet Singh Athul MS Sahil

Money Spent: 3.86 crores

Strengths: In Surjeet Singh, Tamil Thalaivas have the best cover defender in kabaddi. Young raiders Prapanjan and Manjeet had top seasons and could forge a good combination.

Weaknesses: Inexperienced defence could leave Surjeet Singh with a lot to do. The raiding department beyond the top two raiders doesn’t inspire confidence.

Telugu Titans

Telugu Titans squad Defenders All-Rounders Raiders Akash Dattu Arsul Ankit Beniwal Akash Choudhary Rajnish Manish Rakesh Gowda Prince Hyunsu Park Abe Tetsuro Siddharth Desai Surender Singh Rohit Kumar Sandeep Kandola G Raju Ruturaj Koravi Amit Chauhan Adarsh T C Arun

Money Spent: 4.22 crores

Strengths: Raiding department looks strong with Desai, Rohit Kumar and Rajnish. Rohit Kumar has proven to be a really smart leader and the Titans would benefit from his presence. Corner defence looks good with Sandeep Kandola and Ruturaj Koravi.

Weaknesses: Cover defence could be a weakness. Surender Singh is a good defender but has the reputation of being slightly rash at times. He will have to cut down errors especially when playing with more inexperienced players in defence.

U Mumba

U Mumba squad Defenders All-Rounders Raiders Harendra Kumar Ajinkya Kapre Navneet Fazel Atrachali Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari Abhishek Singh Rinku Pankaj Ajith V Kumar Sunil Sidhagavli Ashish Kumar Sangwan Jashandeep Singh Ajeet Rahul Rana

Money Spent: Rs 3.77 crores

Strengths: A top defender and captain Fazel Atrachali and a good battery of all-rounders.

Weaknesses: The defence and raiding department though seems a bit lacking in depth. There will be a lot of pressure on the likes of Atrachali and Abhishek Singh. Too much onus on the all-rounders to come good.

UP Yoddha

UP Yoddha squad Defenders All-Rounders Raiders Ashu Singh Nitin Panwar Surender Gill Sumit Gurdeep Mohammad Taghi Nitesh Kumar Md Masud Karim Gaurav Kumar Pardeep Narwal Aashish Nagar Shrikanth Jadhav Sahil Gulveer Singh Ankit

Money Spent: Rs 4.12 crores

Strengths: Pardeep Narwal. Apart from the star signing, UP have done really well to forge a strong support cast. With Shrikanth Jadhav, Surender Gill and Mohammad Taghi, the raiding department looks very strong.

Weaknesses: The defence appears slightly weak and there are too many unproven names. The onus will be on Nitesh Kumar and Sumit to lead the defensive unit.