India’s first ever female Paralympic gold medallist Avani Lekhara will return to action for her second event at the Tokyo Paralympics when she takes part in the R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 event on Wednesday.

Badminton, a sport that is making its debut at the Paralympic Games, will get going on Wednesday as well with Pramod Bhagat, Palak Kohli and Manoj Sarkar in action.

At the end of Tuesday, India’s medal tally stood at 10 as Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar and Singhraj added to the count.

Here’s the list of events for the day featuring Indians as there are swimming and athletics events as well:

Schedule courtesy Sports Authority of India