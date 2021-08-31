Tokyo Paralympics Watch: Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar's jumps that clinched silver and bronze at Paralympics The Indian cleared a height of 1.86m to win his second Paralympics medal. Scroll Staff An hour ago Mariyappan Thangavelu (L) and Sharad Kumar #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics 🥈 @189thangavelu🥉 @sharad_kumar01 A superb performance by the Indians in really tough conditions in Tokyo.Here are the highlights.🎥 @EurosportIN pic.twitter.com/sUsi5wJbvl— The Field (@thefield_in) August 31, 2021 It's #Silver for #IND🇮🇳Mariyappan Thangavelu wins SILVER Medal in the Men's High Jump T63 Final event.#Tokyo2020 | #Paralympics | #Praise4Para | #ParaAthletics pic.twitter.com/zzRoM1PmTm— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 31, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Paralympics Tokyo Paralympics Paralympics 2020 Mariyappan Thangavelu Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio