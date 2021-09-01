Tokyo 2020 Paralympics day 8 live updates: Avani Lekhara returns to action, badminton’s big debut
Updates through day 8 for India at the Paralympic Games 2020.
Live updates
Shooting R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification: Two not-so-great series to finish her qualification round and Avani’s day is done as well. She has two more events to go.
Avani Lekhara: 105.9 105.0 104.9 105.3 104.2 104.4
Shooting R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification: Deepak is already done with six series and finishes with a 624.9. He will return for two more events.
Deepak: 102.7 106.3 103.6 104.8 104.1 103.4
Shooting R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification: 104.2 from Avani Lekhara in the next series and you can blame that on this blogger. Did he have to jinx her 105+ scores while she was shooting? No, he didn’t.
Shooting R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification: The positions not changing much as we get into the final stages. But a word of appreciation for Avani who has been very consistent so far and is placed in the top 15 as of now.
Avani Lekhara: 105.9 105.0 104.9 105.3
Deepak: 102.7 106.3 103.6 104.8 104.1
Sidhartha Babu: 104.9 103.4 102.9
Shooting R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification: This is not looking particularly promising for any of the three Indian shooters. Prone scores are usually high and except a series each for Avani and Deepak, not many in the top bracket. All of them outside top 15 as things stand.
Avani Lekhara: 105.9 105.0
Deepak: 102.7 106.3 103.6 104.8
Sidhartha Babu: 104.9 103.4
Shooting R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification: Avani Lekhara starts off with a superb series of 105.9. Deepak with 102.7 and Sidhartha with 104.9.
Shooting R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification: This is one of the seven mixed-gender shooting events: five for rifle and two for pistol. For this event, there are 47 participants and 26 countries are represented as per Shooting Para organisers! Some spread that. Six series of 10 shots, of course.
Shooting R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification: The three Indians in action here are Sidhartha Babu, Deepak and of course, Avani Lekhara.
06.01 am: Shooting qualification action to start the day...
06.00 am: Hello all and welcome to our daily live coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. It is day 8 today and India’s medal tally stands at 10 as we kick things off. How about that, eh? Averaging more than a medal per day at the international quadrennial Summer Games.
India’s first ever female Paralympic gold medallist Avani Lekhara will return to action for her second event at the Tokyo Paralympics when she takes part in the R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 event on Wednesday. Three shooters are in the fray in this event (a mixed event where both male and female shooters participate).
Badminton, a sport that is making its debut at the Paralympic Games, will get going on Wednesday as well with Pramod Bhagat, Palak Kohli and Manoj Sarkar in action.
