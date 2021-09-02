Cristiano Ronaldo broke the men’s all-time international goalscoring record on Wednesday, with his 110th Portugal goal taking him past Iranian great Ali Daei’s mark.

He later added another goal, a 96th-minute winner for Portugal in the World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland in Faro, to further extend his goal tally. He had earlier missed a first-half penalty.

The 36-year-old, whose return to Manchester United from Juventus was confirmed on Tuesday, added another record to his name on Wednesday and said it was one of more special achievements of his stellar career.

Here’s the full transcript of his post on Instagaram.