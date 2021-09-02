India will have a busy day at the Tokyo Paralympics on Friday as several Indian athletes will look to add to India’s medal tally in the Japanese capital.

Badminton will dominate proceedings as the group phase comes to a close.

Pramod Bhagat and Krishna Nagar have qualified for knockout rounds... other shuttlers like Manoj Sarkar, Tarun Dhillon, Suhas Yathiraj will look to join them. Palak Kohli will know her fate as well. There are also decisive doubles matches.

Shooting will continue as Avani Lekhara returns for her third event.... R8 - Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 is where she finished 4th at the World Championships in 2019.

Three athletics events will also take place on Friday. Praveen Kumar in men’s high jump T64 in the morning has the Personal Best to be in the mix for medals. Only one track and field event left after the action on Friday for India.

It will also be a big day for archers with Harvinder Singh and Vivek Chikara will look to go deep in the draw in men’s recurve.

In canoe sprint, Prachi Yadav will be in action in her semi-final race.

Day 10 schedule courtesy Sports Authority of India