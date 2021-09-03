Tokyo Paralympics Watch: Praveen Kumar’s effort that won him a high jump silver medal at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics The Indian teen finished on the podium ahead of the Rio 2016 champion and behind only the reigning world champion. Scroll Staff 19 minutes ago India's Praveen Kumar | Screengrab/ Paralympic Games Going to the stadium was out of the question during Pandemic, so #Silver medalist at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics Praveen KUMAR decided to dig a small pit and filled it with soft mud to reduce the impact on his knees on landing. #Athletics pic.twitter.com/0T8vVA7PiZ— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) September 3, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Paralympics Tokyo Paralynmpics Paralympics 2020 Praveen Kumar Athletics High Jump Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio