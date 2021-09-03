England vs India 4th Test, Day 2 Live: Bumrah and Co look for wickets
Live updates from day two of the fourth Test between England and India at The Oval.
India 1st innings: 191 all out.
Live updates
ENG 62/5 after 25 overs: India lose a review! Umesh struck Bairstow in front and the umpire said not out. Kohli went for the review and it showed the ball missing leg stump.
ENG 62/5 after 24.3 overs: WICKET! Umesh gets his third! And it’s the in-form Malan who is walking back for 31 off 67. Superb diving catch from Rohit at second slip.
ENG 62/4 after 24 overs: Brilliant diving stop from Siraj at cover. That was another fine over from Bumrah. He beat Pope’s outside edge with a delivery that was angled in and nipped away.
ENG 58/4 after 22 overs: Another world class over from Bumrah, he’s not giving an inch to Pope. The ball is skidding on nicely and not giving much time to the batsmen.
ENG 58/4 after 21 overs: Four! Umesh bowls it on the pads and Malan flicks it past square-leg to give England their first boundary of the day. But Umesh comes back well to not concede another run in the over.
ENG 54/4 after 20 overs: Superb over from Bumrah to Pope. Hit the bat hard and kept it just outside off stump. The ball still has some shine and India would want to keep chipping away.
ENG 53/4 after 18.4 overs: WICKET! Umesh Yadav has removed Craig Overton in the second over of the day. Good catch from Virat Kohli at first slip. Just the start India wanted. Ollie Pope is the new batsman.
ENG 53/3 after 18 overs: Siraj starts off with a maiden. Not much movement for him but he kept a tight line to Malan outside off. The clouds are hovering about at the moment.
3.30 pm: Malan and Overton are at the crease. Siraj has the ball. Here we go!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the second day’s play in the fourth Test between India and England at The Oval. The game is nicely poised. Day one had another Indian batting failure but the day was, to an extent, rescued by the bowlers who took three English wickets that included captain Joe Root before stumps.