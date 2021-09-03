India extended their medal tally to 13 on Friday, going past the total number of medals won in their history before the Tokyo edition (12).

On Saturday, that count will increase for certain, with a couple of medals at least assured in badminton but given the pedigree of the athletes in action, Indian fans can expect a bit more than that.

There are five men’s singles semi-finals featuring Indian shuttlers across three different categories and whoever wins, will enter the gold medal match. One of those gold medal matches (in SL3, featuring Pramod Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar in the semi-finals) is scheduled for later on Saturday.

There is also a mixed doubles semi-final featuring Bhagat and Palak Kohli.

The day starts with shooting where bronze medallist Singhraj returns for another event, and youngster Manish Narwal will also look to impress again.

The final track and field event for India will feature Navdeep in F41 javelin throw final and his personal best mark puts him in the mix for the podium.

Day 11 schedule courtesy Sports Authority of India