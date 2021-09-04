India at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics day 11 live updates: Badminton, shooting and athletics action
Updates through the penultimate day from Tokyo Paralympics.
Live updates
Shooting P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Qualification: Singhraj (bronze medallist in 10m), Manish Narwal (finalist in 10m) and Akash are in action! Six series of 10 shots each.
06.00 am: And then there were two.
Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of the penultimate day from Paralympic Games. This is it, the finish line in sight... big matches lined up... the week started with India’s magnificent Monday and the weekend has been set up by a fabulous Friday. More medals at stake today. Promises to be a cracking one.
India extended their medal tally to 13 on Friday, going past the total number of medals won in their history before the Tokyo edition (12). On Saturday, that count will increase for certain, with a couple of medals at least assured in badminton but given the pedigree of the athletes in action, Indian fans can expect a bit more than that. The day starts with Pramod Bhagat’s SL 3 semifinal as well as shooting where bronze medallist Singhraj returns for another event, and youngster Manish Narwal will also look to impress again.