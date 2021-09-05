India at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics day 12 live updates: Badminton & shooting in focus on final day
Updates from the final day of action at Tokyo 2020.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of Tokyo 2020 Paralympics here.
Live updates
Men’s Singles SL4 Bronze Medal match: Done and dusted, No bronze medal for world No 2 and second seed Tarun Dhillon, the first defeat against Fredy Setiawan hurt his chances of topping the group... and now a second defeat has ended his podium hopes.
Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal match: Pumping himself up constantly, Suhas! One point leads at a couple of instances.. make it two now at 10-8.
Men’s Singles SL4 Bronze Medal match: A whopping 10 match points for Tarun Dhillon.
Men’s Singles SL4 Bronze Medal match: A window? Tarun has the serve back at 8-18. Now or never for the world No 2. Makes it 9-18.
Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal match: Precise badminton from Suhas in these early stages and he is staying in touch... a roar and then some for 7-7!
Men’s Singles SL4 Bronze Medal match: A 15-7 lead for Setiawan... not looking good for Tarun. The bronze has all but slipped away.
Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal match: Plenty of energy from Suhas in the early stages, he is trying to get himself going... Lucas was just starting to take a lead but the Indian closes the gap to two at 4-6 and has the serve.
Men’s Singles SL4 Bronze Medal match: Tarun is in big trouble there on Court 3. Was trailing 4-11 at the break, is trailing 6-13 now... needs to pull a Bhagat there.
Shooting R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification: sidhartha babu has finished his series of six with scores of 103.3 102.1 102.8 102.2 103.5 103.3 for a total of 617.2. He is 9th at the moment and will hope someone above his has a poor last series.
Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal match: Players are out on the court warming up. Here we go! Suhas Yathiraj, the IAS officer and guaranteed Paralympic Games medallist, will look to pull off an upset against the top seed. He would have the advantage of being fresher. The H2H is not in his favour at 7-2 before Tokyo 2020 for Mazur. And the Frenchman won 15 & 17 in the group stage.
Men’s Singles SL4 Bronze Medal match: Tarun Dhillon in trouble early doors of second game. He was down 0-5, 1-6 but has closed the gap briefly to 3-6.
Men’s Singles SL4 Bronze Medal match: Tarun had a slender lead at the half-way stage of the opener, it was all close at 16, 17 points but Setiawan pulls away from there as we caught a glimpse of a couple of costly errors from the Indian. Tarun is down 17-21, 0-3.
Men’s Singles SL4 Bronze Medal match: Tarun Dhillon and Fredy Setiawan were 16-16, then 17-17... but the Indonesian has game points now as we catch a long shot glimpse of the Indian making a couple of unforced errors.
Shooting R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification: Not looking particularly promising for the Indians in action here. Avani had a decent start but in her 4th series now, she is out of the top 20. Sidhartha hovering around 10th, could still make a push for it. Deepak 48th.
Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal match: It will begin anytime now, as the singles match comes to a close.
Men’s Singles SL4 Bronze Medal match: Tarun Dhillon is starting to push ahead slightly in this one. A 16-14 lead now.
Men’s Singles SL4 Bronze Medal match: And it is Taru who takes the slender one point lead into the interval, at 11-10. Soon after the break we are back level at 12-12. This is super close!
Men’s Singles SL4 Bronze Medal match: Tarun Dhillon had a good lead and looked set to take the advantage into the interval but Fredy goes into the lead at 10-9. Tarun levels it up for 10-10 soon.
Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal match: It will be world No 3 Suhas Yathiraj vs world No 1 Lucaz Mazur here, the start is delayed with the women’s singles final ongoing on Court 1.
Men’s Singles SL4 Bronze Medal match: Tarun Dhillon, the world No 2 who lost against Mazur in the semis, has started his match against Fredy Setiawan. Heading into Tokyo he had a 3-1 H2H in singles events against Fredy but the Indian lost in the group stage against the world no 4. Tarun has a decent early lead of 8-5 in this one.
Shooting R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification: Given there are two badminton medal events happening simultaneously, we would not be able to pay the maximum attention to what happens here for the Indian shooters, but we shall keep you posted. All three Indians are outside top 8 in the early stages.
Sidhartha: 103.3 102.1
Avani: 102.8
Deepak: 97.5
Badminton action coming up, GOLD-BRONZE AGAIN?: Suhas Yathiraj will hope to add another gold medal to India’s kitty but faces a tough ask against France’s Lucas Mazur, the top seed, in the men’s singles SL4 gold medal match. Mazur leads the head-to-head 7-2 against the Indian.
Shortly, Tarun Dhillon will be in action in the SL4 bronze medal playoff against Fredy Setiawan. The singles head-to-head for this match-up is *3-1 in favour of the Indian.
06.00 am: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of Tokyo Paralympics Games.
And then there was this last one. Today is officially the last day of Tokyo 2020. The year 2020 was one of uncertainty for athletes around the world (and those involved with sport in general too) and there was so much that was up in the air around this time 12 or so months ago. Even a few months back, with the situation around the world (and in Tokyo) the way it was, none of us really knew what to expect. But, hey, here we are finally. From the end of July to start of September, from Olympic Games to Paralympics Games, we have made sporting memories to last a long time. Yes, sport will continue after today, and it would be an exaggeration to say too much more... but, what wouldn’t be an exaggeration is that, these Games will be missed. It was a brilliant ride. A lovely, timely reminder of why sport is special. And today is the final stop.