India’s badminton players starred on the final day of Tokyo Paralympics with Krishna Nagar winning gold and Suhas Yathiraj winning silver in their respective categories to take the country’s medal haul to 19 on Sunday. Both Indians were involved in thrilling finals that went the distance.
There were two fourth place finishes for Indian as well as Tarun Dhillon and the mixed doubles pair of Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli went down in the bronze-medal playoffs.
The 22-year-old Nagar, seeded second, defeated Hong Kong’s Chu Man in the men’s singles SH6 class final to retain his unbeaten run at the Games and join compatriot Pramod Bhagat in the gold medal winning list. This was India’s fifth gold at the Games.
India at Tokyo Paralympics, day 12 live updates
Suhas ended his campaign with silver after going down fighting against top seed Lucas Mazur of France in the men’s singles SL4 class final. Bhagat had claimed India’s first gold in badminton in SL3 class on Saturday.
Here’s a look at some of the best reactions to the Indian shuttlers’ feat.
Krishna Nagar
Suhas Yathiraj
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.