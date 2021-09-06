England vs India, 4th Test, Day 5 live updates: Thakur produces some magic to get rid of Burns
Live updates of day five of the fourth Test between England and India at The oval.
Day 1: Ashwin, Rahane and India’s strange decisions on Day 1 at The Oval
Day 2: How a Moeen brain fade gifted India a lifeline in the Oval Test
Day 3: Rohit’s first overseas ton showed he’s chasing something even bigger
Day 4: Thakur, Pant help India set huge target before England’s openers fight back
Follow Scroll.in’s full coverage of the England tour here.
India 1st innings: 191 all out
England 1st innings: 290 all out
India 2nd innings: 466 all out
Live updates
Eng 112/1 after 47.5 overs: SIRAJ DROPS IT! Hameed, on 55, hammered it to mid-on off Jadeja and Siraj failed to hold on. Big miss. The fielder also hurt himself in the process. The physio was on the field. Easy catch. Regulation catch.
First slip, leg slip, silly point, short leg. Jadeja’s field for Malan.
Eng 111/1 after 47 overs: Shardul keeps it steady. He is troubling the left-hander and has been getting some movement from round the wicket. Got one to go past Malan’s bat and that will keep the slips interested too.
Eng 109/1 after 46 overs: From time to time, Jadeja is getting some sharp turn from the rough. One bounced and had Malan in all sorts of trouble. He survived. Time for a drinks break.
Eng 109/1 after 45 overs: England need 259 runs with 9 wickets in hand. Some easy singles on offer. Earlier in the day, Pope had said that England can catch with the scoring rate if they need to later.
Eng 104/1 after 43 overs: Thakur continues from the other end. He has the knack of getting the odd ball to do something. The batsmen can get off guard. Kohli will hope the medium pacer can get him another wicket in the session.
Eng 103/1 after 42 overs: Three runs from the Jadeja over and that helped Hameed get to his 50 (off 123 balls). A solid innings by the England opener. He has been very watchful. Malan, the left-hander, is in. That keeps the rough in play.
Jadeja into the attack from the other end. Double change for India.
Eng 100/1 after 40.4 overs: WICKET! Fifty and out. Thakur produces some magic. Gets the ball to straighten from round the wicket. and Burns edges it. 50 off 125. Solid knock but what a ball!
It isn’t Jadeja. Thakur comes into the attack for the first time in the innings.
Eng 94/0 after 40 overs: Another two runs off the Bumrah over. How much longer before Jadeja is brought into the attack?
Eng 92/0 after 39 overs: Six welcome runs for England off the Umesh over. Nothing happening for the bowlers.
Update: India head coach Ravi Shastri has tested positive for Covid-19 in the confirmatory RT-PCR test as well and will remain in isolation for at least the next 10 days, ruling him out of the team’s fifth and final Test against England in Manchester this week.
Eng 86/0 after 38 overs: One from the Bumrah over. The Indians have bowled decently but England are just looking to get their eye in and get settled. Nothing much in the wicket for the bowler. Nice easy pace for batting.
Eng 85/0 after 37 overs: Lot of chatter around in the field. The spirits are high at the moment, as they should be. The day is just starting.
Eng 84/0 after 36 overs: Another maiden over for Bumrah. All the runs today have come off Umesh.
Eng 84/0 after 35 overs: Another single from Umesh over. On the legs and Burns got his first run of the day. And then another ball on the legs gave Hameed another single. The line hasn’t been good. Then, dabbed to the third man boundary line by Burns to end the over.
Eng 78/0 after 34 overs: Bumrah starts with a maiden over. Lots of fielders in close, trying to prevent the quick single. Three on the off-side. Three on the leg. Two slips. Just the second over of the day, the bowler and the batsmen trying to work out what is happening and what isn’t.
Eng 78/0 after 33 overs: Umesh starts things off with a ball down the leg side. And a few more on the legs. No swing on display. The ball isn’t new. India would love an early breakthrough.
Players are back on the field. Play is all set to begin on Day 5. Here we go!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the fifth and final day of the fourth Test between India and England at The Oval. With England needing 291 runs to win with all ten wickets intact, it promises to be a belter of a final day as all three results are very much possible. Can India take the wickets they need or will England pull off a remarkable chase or will the two teams settle for a share of spoilts and take it to the fifth Test? Hang around for all the updates.