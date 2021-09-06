The Indian selection committee led by Chetan Sharma will meet at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai and link up with skipper Virat Kohli in Manchester and coach Ravi Shastri in London either on Tuesday or more likely on Wednesday.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah (convenor of selection committee) are also expected to be a part of the most important selection by the committee.

While most of the teams are announcing 15-member squads, the BCCI is expected to announce either an 18 or 20 member squad as the ICC will allow a squad strength of 30, instead of 23 in earlier editions, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The number is inclusive of the support staff.

Any team can have more than 30-member squads but the extra cost is supposed to be borne by the country’s cricket board.

The Indian white ball team will have at least 13 to 15 members, who are automatic selections but there are a few spots for which there would be some discussions.