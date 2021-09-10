Cristiano Ronaldo is probably the best player to ever play the game. Only Lionel Messi fans probably have the right to argue this.

Ronaldo’s career numbers are unmatched and speak of his greatness. The Portuguese superstar pretty much holds every goalscoring record in football. He became the highest goalscorer in international football last week when he broke Ali Daei’s record of 109 international goals.

However, Ronaldo took his first steps towards greatness at Manchester United, a club where he arrived as a teenager with plenty of raw skills but still unsure of himself. But slowly, under the astute management of Sir Alex Ferguson, Ronaldo developed into a superstar. Old Trafford had plenty of them over the years, but Ronaldo was right there among the best.

But what he went on to achieve at Real Madrid and later at Juventus was almost superhuman. His Manchester United records appear pale in comparison, but they are still nothing short of staggering.

As Ronaldo returns to Manchester United this time as a 37-year-old, here’s a look back at his Old Trafford legacy.

Ronaldo's club career Club Matches Goals Assists Real Madrid 438 450 132 Manchester United 292 118 69 Juventus FC 134 101 22 Sporting CP 31 5 6 Sorted by matches played

Cristiano Ronaldo's first stint at Man United Season Competition Matches Goals Assists 08/09 Champions League 12 4 3 08/09 Premier League 33 18 7 08/09 League Cup 4 2 - 08/09 FA Cup 2 1 1 08/09 Club World Cup 2 1 1 07/08 Champions League 11 8 1 07/08 Premier League 34 31 7 07/08 FA Cup 3 3 - 07/08 Community Shield 1 - - 06/07 FA Cup 7 3 1 06/07 Premier League 34 17 16 06/07 Champions League 11 3 5 06/07 League Cup 1 - - 05/06 Premier League 33 9 7 05/06 League Cup 4 2 1 05/06 FA Cup 2 - - 05/06 Champions League 6 - - 05/06 Champions League Qu. 2 1 1 04/05 FA Cup 7 4 3 04/05 Premier League 33 5 4 04/05 Champions League 7 - 2 04/05 League Cup 2 - - 04/05 Champions League Qu. 1 - - 03/04 FA Cup 5 2 4 03/04 Premier League 29 4 4 03/04 Champions League 5 - 1 03/04 League Cup 1 - -

Cristiano Ronaldo in the Premier League Season Matches Goals Assists 08/09 33 18 7 07/08 34 31 7 06/07 34 17 16 05/06 33 9 7 04/05 33 5 4 03/04 29 4 4

Ronaldo for United in the Champions League Season Matches Goals Assists 08/09 12 4 3 07/08 11 8 1 06/07 11 3 5 05/06 6 - - 04/05 7 - 2 03/04 5 - 1

All statistics courtesy transfermarkt.co.uk