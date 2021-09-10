A 54-member contingent from India was expected to have a successful Paralympic Games and they delivered in sensational style.

In India’s entire history of Paralympic Games, the total medal tally stood at 12 before the campaign at Tokyo 2020 began. There was a feeling Indian athletes would get close to that tally at the very least, but they ended up winning more medals in one edition than in the country’s entire history. From a total of 19 athletes at Rio Paralympics, India returned with a total of 19 medals at Toyko Paralympics.

And given the number of fourth-place finishes (six in all) and one medal that was taken away, the number could well have been even higher but for some fine margins.

Still, it was a campaign that tore up the history books and set new milestones for India in para sports.

India at Paralympics Year Gold Silver Bronze Total 2021 5 8 6 19 2016 2 1 1 4 2012 0 1 0 1 2004 1 0 1 2 1984 0 2 2 4 1972 1 0 0 1 Total 9 12 10 31

Before Tokyo, India’s medals had come from just three sports. Athletics had accounted for 10 of the 12 medals, with swimming and powerlifting accounting for the other two. At Tokyo, India won historic first-time medals in shooting, table tennis and archery, while adding four more from badminton’s long-awaited debut at the Games.

At the conclusion of Tokyo 2020, India enjoyed their most successful Olympic Games as well as Paralympic Games in history.

India's medal tally all-time by sport Event Gold Silver Bronze Total Athletics 4 9 5 18 Shooting 2 1 2 5 Badminton 2 1 1 4 Swimming 1 0 0 1 Table tennis 0 1 0 1 Archery 0 0 1 1 Powerlifting 0 0 1 1

While the medal winners will be celebrated, it is important to recognise and, at the very least, record the achievements of every athlete who went to the Paralympic Games. One of the things you always hear associated with the Summer Games is how participation in itself is no mean feat, but it is especially more so in a year like 2021. The pandemic-delayed Games made things challenging in some way or the other for every athlete to took part across Tokyo 2020.

On that note, we take a look at the overall results from every event featuring an Indian athlete at the Tokyo Paralympics:

Archery

Recovering from a less than ideal qualifying round, Harvinder Singh went on to create history for Indian archery with a bronze medal in recurve individual (open). And what a thrilling ride he took to get there, winning three shootoffs in one day. There was disappointment elsewhere though as Rakesh Kumar’s impressive compound campaign came to a close in a thrilling quarter-final.

Harvinder Singh, India’s first Paralympic medallist in archery, left nothing to chance

Event Name Results Men's Individual Compound - Open Rakesh Kumar Qualification: 3rd



Knockouts: Lost in QF



Final rank: 6th Men's Individual Compound - Open Shyam Sundar Swami Qualification: 21st



Knockouts: Lost in R32



Final rank: 17th Men's Individual Recurve - Open Harvinder Singh Qualification: 21st



Knockouts: Lost in SF, won in bronze medal play off



Final rank: 3rd Men's Individual Recurve - Open Vivek Chikara Qualification: 10th



Knockouts: Lost in R16



Final rank: 9th Women's Individual Compound - Open Jyoti Balyan Qualification: 15th



Knockouts: Lost in R32



Final rank: 17 Mixed team Compound - Open Rakesh Kumar & Jyoti Balyan Qualification: 6th



Knockouts: Lost in QF



Final rank: 6th

Athletics

Once again, athletics provided plenty of excitement for Indian fans with a total of eight medals from track and field events. Sumit Antil’s record-breaking performance was the undoubted headliner, with Devendra Jhajharia equalling the feat of Joginder Singh Bedi’s, by winning his third medal at the Games. The high jump and javelin throw gave India their medals, while Yogesh Kathuniya stood out with his discus throw silver.

Track and Jumps

Event Name Results Men's High Jump - T47 Nishad Kumar Best mark: 2.06 (=Asian Record / PB)



Final rank: 2nd (SILVER) Ram Pal Best mark: 1.94 (=Personal Best)



Final rank: 5th Men's High Jump - T63 Varun Singh Bhati Best mark: 1.77 (Season Best)



Final rank: 7th Sharad Kumar

Best mark: 1.83 (Season Best)



Final rank: 3rd (BRONZE) Mariyappan Thangavelu Best mark: 1.86 (Season Best)



Final rank: 2nd (SILVER) Men's High Jump - T64 Praveen Kumar Best mark: 2.07 (Asian Record / PB)



Final rank: 2nd (SILVER) Women's 100m - T13 Simran Sharma Heat timing: 12.69s (5th)



Overall rank: 11th

Throws

Javelin throw at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo continued to remain special for India as Sumit joined Neeraj Chorpa is winning the gold medal. While Jhajharia’s silver was another chapter in a glorious journey, Sundar Singh Gurjar completed a redemption story after having missed his event at Rio 2016 controversially and heartbreakingly. It was a moment to savour for him and Indian athletics with two athletes on the podium.

The fourth-place finish for Sandeep Chaudhary was one of the heartbreaks in Tokyo for India as it was an event where Sumit-Sandeep were even expected to finish 1-2.

On a memorable day for India, Devendra Jhajharia has his moment in the sun

Meet Sumit Antil, wrestler-turned-javelin thrower who never gave up on his dreams

Event Name Results Men's Shot Put - F35 Arvind Best mark: 13.48



Final rank: 7th

Men's Shot Put - F57 Soman Rana Best mark: 13.81



Final rank: 4th Men's Discus Throw - F52 Vinod Kumar Classification not Competed



Final rank: N/A (Declared ineligible for bronze medal) Men's Discus Throw - F56 Yogesh Kathuniya Best mark: 44.38 (Season Best)



Final rank: 2nd (SILVER) Men's Javelin Throw - F41 Navdeep Best mark: 40.80



Final rank: 4th Men's Javelin Throw - F46 Ajeet Singh Best mark: 56.15



Final rank: 8th Sundar Singh Gurjar Best mark: 64.01 (Season Best)



Final rank: 3rd (BRONZE) Devendra Jhajharia Best mark: 64.35 (Personal Best)



Final rank: 2nd (SILVER) Men's Shot Put - F55* Tek Chand Best mark: 9.04 (Season Best)



Final rank: 8th Men's Javelin Throw - F57 Ranjeet Bhati Best mark: No mark



Final rank: Not classified Men's Javelin Throw - F64 Sandeep Chaudhary Best mark: 62.20 (Season Best)



Final rank: 4th Men's Javelin Throw - F64 Sumit Antil Best mark: 68.55 (World Record)



Final rank: 1st (GOLD) Men's Club Throw - F51 Dharambir Best mark: 25.59 (Season Best)



Final rank: 8th Men's Club Throw - F51 Amit Kumar Saroha Best mark: 27.77 (Season Best)



Final rank: 5th Women's Shot Put - F34 Bhagyashri Jadhav Best mark: 7.00 (Personal Best)



Final rank: 7th Women's Club Throw - F51 Ekta Bhyan Best mark: 8.38 (Season Best)



Final rank: 8th Women's Club Throw - F51 Kashish Lakra Best mark: 12.66 (Season Best)



Final rank: 6th Reclassified from javelin to shot put

Badminton

Given the pedigree of the shuttlers who went to Tokyo, so much was expected from the Indian badminton contingent and they largely lived up to their billing with the top seed in SL3 Pramod Bhagat and second seed in SH6 Krishna Nagar clinching two gold medals. Suhas Yathiraj nearly pulled off one of the upsets of the Games but eventually finished second after losing against top seed Lucas Mazur in the final. The fourth medal came from Manoj Sarkar, who had the chance to set up an all-Indian final but eventually finished with bronze in SL3 alongside Bhagat.

In Palak Kohli, India have a teenage shuttler capable of big results at the world stage and she showed her fighting spirit and shot-making abilities in spades, reaching the quarter-final in singles and coming close to a medal with Bhagat in mixed doubles. The Indian pair pulled off a massive upset by defeating the world No 3 pair in their group and lost a hard-fought battle in the bronze playoff.

Parul Parmar and Tarun Dhillon also returned without podium finishes. Parmar, the 48-year-old veteran, however, seemed to enjoy her time on the court, battling through tough matches in her non-preferred category. Perhaps, the disappointment was only from Tarun, who started with two wins but couldn’t get past the finish line in his last three matches and paid the price.

All in all, a superb campaign.

Paralympics: India’s badminton success, expected and hard-earned, must act as a catalyst for change

Event Name Age Men's Singles SL3 Pramod Bhagat Record: Played 4, won 4



Rank: 1st (GOLD) Men's Singles SL3 Manoj Sarkar Record: Played 4, won 2



Rank: 3rd (BRONZE) Men's Singles SL4 Suhas Yathiraj Record: Played 5, won 3



Rank: 2nd (SILVER) Men's Singles SL4 Tarun Dhillon Record: Played 5, won 2



Rank: 4th Men's Singles SH6 Krishna Nagar Record: Played 4, won 4



Rank: 1st (GOLD) Women's Singles SL4 Parul Parmar Record: Played 2, lost 2



Rank: 5th Women's Singles SU5 Palak Kohli Record: Played 3, won 1



Rank: 5th Women's Doubles SL3-SU5 Palak Kohli-Parul Parmar Record: Played 2, lost 2



Rank: 5th Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Pramod Bhagat-Palak Kohli Record: Played 4, won 1



Rank: 4th

Canoe Sprint

In a discipline making its debut at the Games, India’s first Paralympian to be a part of canoe sprint – Prachi Yadav – finished a creditable eighth overall, after reaching the final. She finished the race in 1:07.329s.

Prachi had earlier qualified for the medal final by finishing a superb third in the semi-final among five athletes with a timing of 1:07.397s.

Event Name Results Women's Va'a Single 200m - VL2 Prachi Yadav Heat: 4th, through to SF



Semifinal: 3rd, through to Final A



Final: 8th

Powerlifting

vent Name Results Men's -65 kg Jai Deep Best attempt: No measure



Rank: N/A Women's -50 kg Sakina Khatun Best attempt: 93kg



Rank: 5th

Shooting

After the disappointments of the Olympic Games, the Asaka Shooting Range brought plenty of cheer for Indian fans at the Paralympic Games. With only one finalist at the Olympic Games being a disappointing return, the Paralympic Games saw multiple final appearances, two teenagers winning gold medals (with one of them adding another), and a veteran winning multiple medals as well. There were couple of heartbreaks thrown in there for good measure too.

Pistol

Singhraj Adhana and Manish Narwal provided one of the best moments of the Games for India with their 1-2 finish in the 50m pistol event. The 19-year-old Narwal topped the qualification in the 10m event but the veteran clinched the medal there. Rubina Francis and Rahul Jakhar were among the finalists, with the latter coming close to a medal finish.

Event Name Results P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Manish Narwal Qualification rank: 1st



Final rank: 7th Deepender Singh Qualification rank: 10th



Final rank: N/A Singhraj Qualification rank: 6th



Final rank: 3rd (BRONZE) P2 - Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Rubina Francis Qualification rank: 7th



Final rank: 7th P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Akash Qualification rank: 20th



Final rank: N/A Rahul Jakhar Qualification rank: 2nd



Final rank: 5th P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Akash Qualification rank: 27th



Final rank: N/A Manish Narwal Qualification rank: 7th



Final rank: 1st (GOLD, PR) Singhraj Qualification rank: 4th



Final rank: 2nd (SILVER)

Rifle

The star of the show was none other than 19-year-old Avani Lekhara, who became the first Indian woman to win a Paralympics gold medal and also the first Indian woman to multiple Paralympics medals.

Curious teen with a connection to the rifle: Story of Avani Lekhara’s historic Paralympics campaign

Elsewhere, Swaroop Unhalkar was minutes away from ensuring a podium finish but paid the price for a bad series by finishing fourth. In India’s final shooting event, Sidhartha Babu missed out on a spot in the final by a mere 0.2 points.

Event Name Results R1 - Men's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Deepak Qualification rank: 20th



Final rank: N/A Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar Qualification rank: 7th



Final rank: 4th R2 - Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Avani Lekhara Qualification rank: 7th



Final rank: 1st (GOLD, equal WR) R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Sidhartha Babu Qualification rank: 40th



Final rank: N/A Deepak Qualification rank: 43rd



Final rank: N/A Avani Lekhara Qualification rank: 27th



Final rank: N/A R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Sidhartha Babu Qualification rank: 9th



Final rank: N/A Deepak Qualification rank: 46th



Final rank: N/A Avani Lekhara Qualification rank: 28th



Final rank: N/A R7 - Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Deepak Qualification rank: 18th



Final rank: N/A R8 - Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Avani Lekhara Qualification rank: 2nd



Final rank: 3rd (BRONZE)

Swimming

Event Name Results Men's 100m Breaststroke - SB7 Suyash Narayan Jadhav Disqualified Men's 50m Butterfly - S7 Suyash Narayan Jadhav Heat timing: 32.36



Overall heat rank: 10th Mukundan Niranjan Heat timing: 33.82



Overall heat rank: 11th

Men's 200m Individual Medley - SM7 Suyash Narayan Jadhav Withdrawn

Table tennis

If ever there was an example for stepping up to the challenge at the big event, Bhavina Patel provided that on her way to the silver medal. Sonal Patel, in class 3, came close to pulling off an upset in her opening match but a tough group made it difficult for her to progress. And in the team event, with one win guaranteeing a medal, the Indians had to face China in the quarter-final and that was a bridge too far.

Bhavina Patel (ranked 12) at Tokyo 2020:

Lost against world No 1 Zhou Ying in Group A

Defeated world No 9 Megan Shackleton in a must-win Group A match.

Defeated world No 8 Joyce de Oliveira in R16.

Defeated world No 2 & Rio 2016 gold medallist Borislava Peric Rankovic in QF.

Defeated world No 3 & Rio 2016 silver medallist Zhang Miao in SF.

Lost against world No 1 Zhou Ying in final

How Bhavina Patel kept calm and carried on for a massive SF win

Event Name Age Women's Team - Classes 4-5 Bhavinaben Patel & Sonalben Patel Lost in quarterfinal vs China



Rank: 5th Women's Singles - Class 3 Sonalben Patel Lost in group stages.



Rank: NA Women's Singles - Class 4 Bhavinaben Patel Group stage: Lost 1, won 1

Round of 16: Defeated world No 8

Quarterfinal: Defeated world No 2

Semifinal: Defeated world No 3

Final: Lost to world No 1



Rank: 2nd (SILVER)

Taekwondo

Like badminton, another event making its Paralympics debut. There was heartbreak for the Indian camp here, though, as 21-year-old Aruna Tanwar had to withdraw from repechage rounds after starting the day brightly by upsetting the fifth seed. She is then reported to have fought her quarter-final bout with probable fractures and lost to the eventual champion. The injuries meant she could not take part in the repechage round for bronze medal.

Even Name Result

Women K44 -49kg Aruna Tanwar Bouts: Won R16, lost in QF, withdrew from repechage



Final ranking: Withdrawn

Full list of India's 19 medals Name Sport Event Medal Name Sumit Antil Athletics Men's Javelin Throw - F64 GOLD Sport Class: F64 Pramod Bhagat Badminton Men's Singles SL3 GOLD Sport Class: SL3 Krishna Nagar Badminton Men's Singles SH6 GOLD Sports Class: SH6 Manish Narwal Shooting P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 GOLD Sport Class: SH1 Avani Lekhara Shooting R2 - Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 GOLD Sport Class: SH1 Yogesh Kathuniya Athletics Men's Discus Throw - F56 SILVER Sport Class: F56 Nishad Kumar Athletics Men's High Jump - T47 SILVER Sport Class: T47 Mariyappan Thangavelu Athletics Men's High Jump - T63 SILVER Sport Class: T42 Praveen Kumar Athletics Men's High Jump - T64 SILVER Sport Class: T44 Devendra Jhajharia Athletics Men's Javelin Throw - F46 SILVER Sport Class: F46 Suhas Yathiraj Badminton Men's Singles SL4 SILVER Sport Class: SL4 Singhraj Adhana Shooting P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 SILVER Sport Class: SH1 Bhavina Patel Table Tennis Women's Singles - Class 4 SILVER Sport Class: 4 Harvinder Singh Archery Men's Individual Recurve - Open BRONZE Sport Class: ST Sharad Kumar Athletics Men's High Jump - T63 BRONZE Sport Class: T42 Sundar Singh Gurjar Athletics Men's Javelin Throw - F46 BRONZE Sport Class: F46 Manoj Sarkar Badminton Men's Singles SL3 BRONZE Sport Class: SL3 Singhraj Adhana Shooting P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 BRONZE Sport Class: SH1 Avani Lekhara Shooting R8 - Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 BRONZE Sport Class: SH1

