A 54-member contingent from India was expected to have a successful Paralympic Games and they delivered in sensational style.
In India’s entire history of Paralympic Games, the total medal tally stood at 12 before the campaign at Tokyo 2020 began. There was a feeling Indian athletes would get close to that tally at the very least, but they ended up winning more medals in one edition than in the country’s entire history. From a total of 19 athletes at Rio Paralympics, India returned with a total of 19 medals at Toyko Paralympics.
And given the number of fourth-place finishes (six in all) and one medal that was taken away, the number could well have been even higher but for some fine margins.
Still, it was a campaign that tore up the history books and set new milestones for India in para sports.
India at Paralympics
|Year
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|2021
|5
|8
|6
|19
|2016
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2012
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2004
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1984
|0
|2
|2
|4
|1972
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Total
|9
|12
|10
|31
Before Tokyo, India’s medals had come from just three sports. Athletics had accounted for 10 of the 12 medals, with swimming and powerlifting accounting for the other two. At Tokyo, India won historic first-time medals in shooting, table tennis and archery, while adding four more from badminton’s long-awaited debut at the Games.
At the conclusion of Tokyo 2020, India enjoyed their most successful Olympic Games as well as Paralympic Games in history.
India's medal tally all-time by sport
|Event
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Athletics
|4
|9
|5
|18
|Shooting
|2
|1
|2
|5
|Badminton
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Swimming
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Table tennis
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Archery
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Powerlifting
|0
|0
|1
|1
While the medal winners will be celebrated, it is important to recognise and, at the very least, record the achievements of every athlete who went to the Paralympic Games. One of the things you always hear associated with the Summer Games is how participation in itself is no mean feat, but it is especially more so in a year like 2021. The pandemic-delayed Games made things challenging in some way or the other for every athlete to took part across Tokyo 2020.
On that note, we take a look at the overall results from every event featuring an Indian athlete at the Tokyo Paralympics:
Archery
Recovering from a less than ideal qualifying round, Harvinder Singh went on to create history for Indian archery with a bronze medal in recurve individual (open). And what a thrilling ride he took to get there, winning three shootoffs in one day. There was disappointment elsewhere though as Rakesh Kumar’s impressive compound campaign came to a close in a thrilling quarter-final.
Harvinder Singh, India’s first Paralympic medallist in archery, left nothing to chance
|Event
|Name
|Results
|Men's Individual Compound - Open
|Rakesh Kumar
| Qualification: 3rd
Knockouts: Lost in QF
Final rank: 6th
|Men's Individual Compound - Open
|Shyam Sundar Swami
| Qualification: 21st
Knockouts: Lost in R32
Final rank: 17th
|Men's Individual Recurve - Open
|Harvinder Singh
| Qualification: 21st
Knockouts: Lost in SF, won in bronze medal play off
Final rank: 3rd
|Men's Individual Recurve - Open
|Vivek Chikara
| Qualification: 10th
Knockouts: Lost in R16
Final rank: 9th
|Women's Individual Compound - Open
|Jyoti Balyan
| Qualification: 15th
Knockouts: Lost in R32
Final rank: 17
|Mixed team Compound - Open
|Rakesh Kumar & Jyoti Balyan
| Qualification: 6th
Knockouts: Lost in QF
Final rank: 6th
Athletics
Once again, athletics provided plenty of excitement for Indian fans with a total of eight medals from track and field events. Sumit Antil’s record-breaking performance was the undoubted headliner, with Devendra Jhajharia equalling the feat of Joginder Singh Bedi’s, by winning his third medal at the Games. The high jump and javelin throw gave India their medals, while Yogesh Kathuniya stood out with his discus throw silver.
Track and Jumps
|Event
|Name
|Results
|Men's High Jump - T47
|Nishad Kumar
| Best mark: 2.06 (=Asian Record / PB)
Final rank: 2nd (SILVER)
|Ram Pal
| Best mark: 1.94 (=Personal Best)
Final rank: 5th
|Men's High Jump - T63
|Varun Singh Bhati
| Best mark: 1.77 (Season Best)
Final rank: 7th
| Sharad Kumar
| Best mark: 1.83 (Season Best)
Final rank: 3rd (BRONZE)
|Mariyappan Thangavelu
| Best mark: 1.86 (Season Best)
Final rank: 2nd (SILVER)
|Men's High Jump - T64
|Praveen Kumar
| Best mark: 2.07 (Asian Record / PB)
Final rank: 2nd (SILVER)
|Women's 100m - T13
|Simran Sharma
| Heat timing: 12.69s (5th)
Overall rank: 11th
Throws
Javelin throw at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo continued to remain special for India as Sumit joined Neeraj Chorpa is winning the gold medal. While Jhajharia’s silver was another chapter in a glorious journey, Sundar Singh Gurjar completed a redemption story after having missed his event at Rio 2016 controversially and heartbreakingly. It was a moment to savour for him and Indian athletics with two athletes on the podium.
The fourth-place finish for Sandeep Chaudhary was one of the heartbreaks in Tokyo for India as it was an event where Sumit-Sandeep were even expected to finish 1-2.
On a memorable day for India, Devendra Jhajharia has his moment in the sun
Meet Sumit Antil, wrestler-turned-javelin thrower who never gave up on his dreams
|Event
|Name
|Results
|Men's Shot Put - F35
|Arvind
| Best mark: 13.48
Final rank: 7th
|Men's Shot Put - F57
|Soman Rana
| Best mark: 13.81
Final rank: 4th
|Men's Discus Throw - F52
|Vinod Kumar
| Classification not Competed
Final rank: N/A (Declared ineligible for bronze medal)
|Men's Discus Throw - F56
|Yogesh Kathuniya
| Best mark: 44.38 (Season Best)
Final rank: 2nd (SILVER)
|Men's Javelin Throw - F41
|Navdeep
| Best mark: 40.80
Final rank: 4th
|Men's Javelin Throw - F46
|Ajeet Singh
| Best mark: 56.15
Final rank: 8th
|Sundar Singh Gurjar
| Best mark: 64.01 (Season Best)
Final rank: 3rd (BRONZE)
|Devendra Jhajharia
| Best mark: 64.35 (Personal Best)
Final rank: 2nd (SILVER)
|Men's Shot Put - F55*
|Tek Chand
| Best mark: 9.04 (Season Best)
Final rank: 8th
|Men's Javelin Throw - F57
|Ranjeet Bhati
| Best mark: No mark
Final rank: Not classified
|Men's Javelin Throw - F64
|Sandeep Chaudhary
| Best mark: 62.20 (Season Best)
Final rank: 4th
|Men's Javelin Throw - F64
|Sumit Antil
| Best mark: 68.55 (World Record)
Final rank: 1st (GOLD)
|Men's Club Throw - F51
|Dharambir
| Best mark: 25.59 (Season Best)
Final rank: 8th
|Men's Club Throw - F51
|Amit Kumar Saroha
| Best mark: 27.77 (Season Best)
Final rank: 5th
|Women's Shot Put - F34
|Bhagyashri Jadhav
| Best mark: 7.00 (Personal Best)
Final rank: 7th
|Women's Club Throw - F51
|Ekta Bhyan
| Best mark: 8.38 (Season Best)
Final rank: 8th
|Women's Club Throw - F51
|Kashish Lakra
| Best mark: 12.66 (Season Best)
Final rank: 6th
Badminton
Given the pedigree of the shuttlers who went to Tokyo, so much was expected from the Indian badminton contingent and they largely lived up to their billing with the top seed in SL3 Pramod Bhagat and second seed in SH6 Krishna Nagar clinching two gold medals. Suhas Yathiraj nearly pulled off one of the upsets of the Games but eventually finished second after losing against top seed Lucas Mazur in the final. The fourth medal came from Manoj Sarkar, who had the chance to set up an all-Indian final but eventually finished with bronze in SL3 alongside Bhagat.
In Palak Kohli, India have a teenage shuttler capable of big results at the world stage and she showed her fighting spirit and shot-making abilities in spades, reaching the quarter-final in singles and coming close to a medal with Bhagat in mixed doubles. The Indian pair pulled off a massive upset by defeating the world No 3 pair in their group and lost a hard-fought battle in the bronze playoff.
Parul Parmar and Tarun Dhillon also returned without podium finishes. Parmar, the 48-year-old veteran, however, seemed to enjoy her time on the court, battling through tough matches in her non-preferred category. Perhaps, the disappointment was only from Tarun, who started with two wins but couldn’t get past the finish line in his last three matches and paid the price.
All in all, a superb campaign.
Paralympics: India’s badminton success, expected and hard-earned, must act as a catalyst for change
|Event
|Name
|Age
|Men's Singles SL3
|Pramod Bhagat
| Record: Played 4, won 4
Rank: 1st (GOLD)
|Men's Singles SL3
|Manoj Sarkar
| Record: Played 4, won 2
Rank: 3rd (BRONZE)
|Men's Singles SL4
|Suhas Yathiraj
| Record: Played 5, won 3
Rank: 2nd (SILVER)
|Men's Singles SL4
|Tarun Dhillon
| Record: Played 5, won 2
Rank: 4th
|Men's Singles SH6
|Krishna Nagar
| Record: Played 4, won 4
Rank: 1st (GOLD)
|Women's Singles SL4
|Parul Parmar
| Record: Played 2, lost 2
Rank: 5th
|Women's Singles SU5
|Palak Kohli
| Record: Played 3, won 1
Rank: 5th
|Women's Doubles SL3-SU5
|Palak Kohli-Parul Parmar
| Record: Played 2, lost 2
Rank: 5th
|Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5
|Pramod Bhagat-Palak Kohli
| Record: Played 4, won 1
Rank: 4th
Canoe Sprint
In a discipline making its debut at the Games, India’s first Paralympian to be a part of canoe sprint – Prachi Yadav – finished a creditable eighth overall, after reaching the final. She finished the race in 1:07.329s.
Prachi had earlier qualified for the medal final by finishing a superb third in the semi-final among five athletes with a timing of 1:07.397s.
|Event
|Name
|Results
|Women's Va'a Single 200m - VL2
|Prachi Yadav
| Heat: 4th, through to SF
Semifinal: 3rd, through to Final A
Final: 8th
Powerlifting
|vent
|Name
|Results
|Men's -65 kg
|Jai Deep
| Best attempt: No measure
Rank: N/A
|Women's -50 kg
|Sakina Khatun
| Best attempt: 93kg
Rank: 5th
Shooting
After the disappointments of the Olympic Games, the Asaka Shooting Range brought plenty of cheer for Indian fans at the Paralympic Games. With only one finalist at the Olympic Games being a disappointing return, the Paralympic Games saw multiple final appearances, two teenagers winning gold medals (with one of them adding another), and a veteran winning multiple medals as well. There were couple of heartbreaks thrown in there for good measure too.
Pistol
Singhraj Adhana and Manish Narwal provided one of the best moments of the Games for India with their 1-2 finish in the 50m pistol event. The 19-year-old Narwal topped the qualification in the 10m event but the veteran clinched the medal there. Rubina Francis and Rahul Jakhar were among the finalists, with the latter coming close to a medal finish.
|Event
|Name
|Results
|P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1
|Manish Narwal
| Qualification rank: 1st
Final rank: 7th
|Deepender Singh
| Qualification rank: 10th
Final rank: N/A
|Singhraj
| Qualification rank: 6th
Final rank: 3rd (BRONZE)
|P2 - Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1
|Rubina Francis
| Qualification rank: 7th
Final rank: 7th
|P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1
|Akash
| Qualification rank: 20th
Final rank: N/A
|Rahul Jakhar
| Qualification rank: 2nd
Final rank: 5th
|P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1
|Akash
| Qualification rank: 27th
Final rank: N/A
|Manish Narwal
| Qualification rank: 7th
Final rank: 1st (GOLD, PR)
|Singhraj
| Qualification rank: 4th
Final rank: 2nd (SILVER)
Rifle
The star of the show was none other than 19-year-old Avani Lekhara, who became the first Indian woman to win a Paralympics gold medal and also the first Indian woman to multiple Paralympics medals.
Curious teen with a connection to the rifle: Story of Avani Lekhara’s historic Paralympics campaign
Elsewhere, Swaroop Unhalkar was minutes away from ensuring a podium finish but paid the price for a bad series by finishing fourth. In India’s final shooting event, Sidhartha Babu missed out on a spot in the final by a mere 0.2 points.
|Event
|Name
|Results
|R1 - Men's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1
|Deepak
| Qualification rank: 20th
Final rank: N/A
|Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar
| Qualification rank: 7th
Final rank: 4th
|R2 - Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1
|Avani Lekhara
| Qualification rank: 7th
Final rank: 1st (GOLD, equal WR)
|R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1
|Sidhartha Babu
| Qualification rank: 40th
Final rank: N/A
|Deepak
| Qualification rank: 43rd
Final rank: N/A
|Avani Lekhara
| Qualification rank: 27th
Final rank: N/A
|R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1
|Sidhartha Babu
| Qualification rank: 9th
Final rank: N/A
|Deepak
| Qualification rank: 46th
Final rank: N/A
|Avani Lekhara
| Qualification rank: 28th
Final rank: N/A
|R7 - Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1
|Deepak
| Qualification rank: 18th
Final rank: N/A
|R8 - Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1
|Avani Lekhara
| Qualification rank: 2nd
Final rank: 3rd (BRONZE)
Swimming
|Event
|Name
|Results
|Men's 100m Breaststroke - SB7
|Suyash Narayan Jadhav
|Disqualified
|Men's 50m Butterfly - S7
|Suyash Narayan Jadhav
| Heat timing: 32.36
Overall heat rank: 10th
|Mukundan Niranjan
| Heat timing: 33.82
Overall heat rank: 11th
|Men's 200m Individual Medley - SM7
|Suyash Narayan Jadhav
|Withdrawn
Table tennis
If ever there was an example for stepping up to the challenge at the big event, Bhavina Patel provided that on her way to the silver medal. Sonal Patel, in class 3, came close to pulling off an upset in her opening match but a tough group made it difficult for her to progress. And in the team event, with one win guaranteeing a medal, the Indians had to face China in the quarter-final and that was a bridge too far.
Bhavina Patel (ranked 12) at Tokyo 2020:
Lost against world No 1 Zhou Ying in Group A
Defeated world No 9 Megan Shackleton in a must-win Group A match.
Defeated world No 8 Joyce de Oliveira in R16.
Defeated world No 2 & Rio 2016 gold medallist Borislava Peric Rankovic in QF.
Defeated world No 3 & Rio 2016 silver medallist Zhang Miao in SF.
Lost against world No 1 Zhou Ying in final
How Bhavina Patel kept calm and carried on for a massive SF win
|Event
|Name
|Age
|Women's Team - Classes 4-5
|Bhavinaben Patel & Sonalben Patel
| Lost in quarterfinal vs China
Rank: 5th
|Women's Singles - Class 3
|Sonalben Patel
| Lost in group stages.
Rank: NA
|Women's Singles - Class 4
|Bhavinaben Patel
| Group stage: Lost 1, won 1
Round of 16: Defeated world No 8
Quarterfinal: Defeated world No 2
Semifinal: Defeated world No 3
Final: Lost to world No 1
Rank: 2nd (SILVER)
Taekwondo
Like badminton, another event making its Paralympics debut. There was heartbreak for the Indian camp here, though, as 21-year-old Aruna Tanwar had to withdraw from repechage rounds after starting the day brightly by upsetting the fifth seed. She is then reported to have fought her quarter-final bout with probable fractures and lost to the eventual champion. The injuries meant she could not take part in the repechage round for bronze medal.
|Even
|Name
| Result
|Women K44 -49kg
|Aruna Tanwar
| Bouts: Won R16, lost in QF, withdrew from repechage
Final ranking: Withdrawn
More details about India’s Paralympic Games campaign in our Twitter thread:
Full list of India's 19 medals
|Name
|Sport
|Event
|Medal
|Name
|Sumit Antil
|Athletics
|Men's Javelin Throw - F64
|GOLD
|Sport Class: F64
|Pramod Bhagat
|Badminton
|Men's Singles SL3
|GOLD
|Sport Class: SL3
|Krishna Nagar
|Badminton
|Men's Singles SH6
|GOLD
|Sports Class: SH6
|Manish Narwal
|Shooting
|P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1
|GOLD
|Sport Class: SH1
|Avani Lekhara
|Shooting
|R2 - Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1
|GOLD
|Sport Class: SH1
|Yogesh Kathuniya
|Athletics
|Men's Discus Throw - F56
|SILVER
|Sport Class: F56
|Nishad Kumar
|Athletics
|Men's High Jump - T47
|SILVER
|Sport Class: T47
|Mariyappan Thangavelu
|Athletics
|Men's High Jump - T63
|SILVER
|Sport Class: T42
|Praveen Kumar
|Athletics
|Men's High Jump - T64
|SILVER
|Sport Class: T44
|Devendra Jhajharia
|Athletics
|Men's Javelin Throw - F46
|SILVER
|Sport Class: F46
|Suhas Yathiraj
|Badminton
|Men's Singles SL4
|SILVER
|Sport Class: SL4
|Singhraj Adhana
|Shooting
|P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1
|SILVER
|Sport Class: SH1
|Bhavina Patel
|Table Tennis
|Women's Singles - Class 4
|SILVER
|Sport Class: 4
|Harvinder Singh
|Archery
|Men's Individual Recurve - Open
|BRONZE
|Sport Class: ST
|Sharad Kumar
|Athletics
|Men's High Jump - T63
|BRONZE
|Sport Class: T42
|Sundar Singh Gurjar
|Athletics
|Men's Javelin Throw - F46
|BRONZE
|Sport Class: F46
|Manoj Sarkar
|Badminton
|Men's Singles SL3
|BRONZE
|Sport Class: SL3
|Singhraj Adhana
|Shooting
|P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1
|BRONZE
|Sport Class: SH1
|Avani Lekhara
|Shooting
|R8 - Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1
|BRONZE
|Sport Class: SH1
