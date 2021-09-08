Kolkata giants SC East Bengal on Wednesday announced that the club had agreed to terminate the contract of Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler, the club’s head coach in their first season of Indian Super League, by mutual consent.

The club also announced that former Real Madrid Castilla coach Manuel ‘Manolo’ Diaz will be the new head coach for the Indian Super League 2021-’22 season.

“Alongside his assistant Tony Grant, Fowler took charge of the team in a very challenging period of transition and managed to overcome significant odds to bring the fans some moments of joy in the club’s first ever season in the Indian Super League,” the club said in a statement.

“Everyone at SC East Bengal would like to wish Robbie all the best with his future endeavours and look forward to his continued association with Shree Cement Limited.”

SC East Bengal finished 9th out of 11 teams on the points table in the ISL 2020-’21 season.

We wish Robbie all the best with his future endeavours and look forward to his continued association with Shree Cement Limited.#ThankYouGaffer pic.twitter.com/rcyHo2L125 — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) September 8, 2021

SC East Bengal is proud to welcome former Real Madrid Castilla coach Manuel ‘Manolo’ Diaz as the new head coach for the Hero Indian Super League 2021-22 season.#HolaManolo #TheRealManolo #JoyEastBengal #WeAreSCEB pic.twitter.com/akh7zvjGgK — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) September 8, 2021

