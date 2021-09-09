All the 21 players of the Indian Test squad have tested negative for COVID-19, a development that clears the decks for the fifth Test against England to proceed as scheduled from Friday after the uncertainty triggered by a positive case in the visiting contingent.

The entire Indian group had to undergo RT-PCR tests after an assistant physio tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The Indians were already without head physio Nitin Patel, who is currently in isolation after testing positive along with head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharath Arun in London.

“All the players have tested negative and that’s the good news. But let’s keep our fingers crossed that the match would go ahead,” a senior BCCI source told PTI.

BBC Test Match Special tweeted: “The ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) say that all the India players PCR COVID Tests have come back negative and the Old Trafford Test goes ahead as planned.”

While chances have increased of the Test match happening, sources are also saying that at least one senior Indian player doesn’t want to take the field as he fears someone might test positive while playing the game. The BCCI is trying to persuade that senior cricketer, whose family is also against him playing the game, according to a source. It is learnt that ECB chairman Tom Harrison is trying to talk to the high-profile player and address his concerns. All the other members of the side are in favour of match going ahead.

It is expected that Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah are set to be rested for the match, if it goes ahead per schedule.