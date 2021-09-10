Between them, Jamaican sprint superstars Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce have produced a season for the ages. The duo now account for six of the top of 10 official timings ever recorded in women’s 100m events.

On Thursday, Thompson-Herah led a host of Olympic champions to glory in an action-packed Diamond League final in Zurich, just a month after the end of the Tokyo Games. Her compatriot Fraser-Pryce was not part of the 100m lineup at this event.

Thompson-Herah crowned what she called an “amazing” season by scorching to victory in the 100m in a meet record of 10.65sec, finishing ahead of Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith (10.87) at the iconic Letzigrund Stadium. That mark was the 10th joint fastest all time and with this, she owns four entries in the top 10.

“It has been a crazy season, a long one and a tiring one. I was so consistent because I was just keeping the faith in me and did not allow any negativity,” said the second fastest female sprinter ever.

“This year, it was a long season with ups and downs, but next year, the world record is definitely on my mind.”

Fraser-Pryce, who won silver at the Olympics, has two timings this season that feature in the top 10.

Here’s a look at the best women’s 100m timings recorded:

The best women's 100m times of all time Rank Mark WIND Competitor Nat Venue Date 1 10.49 0.0 Florence GRIFFITH-JOYNER USA Indianapolis, IN (USA) 16 JUL 1988 2 10.54 +0.9 Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH JAM Hayward Field, Eugene, OR (USA) 21 AUG 2021 3 10.60 +1.7 Shelly-Ann FRASER-PRYCE JAM Stade Olympique de la Pontaise, Lausanne (SUI) 26 AUG 2021 4 10.61 +1.2 Florence GRIFFITH-JOYNER USA Indianapolis, IN (USA) 17 JUL 1988 4 10.61 -0.6 Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH JAM Olympic Stadium, Tokyo (JPN) 31 JUL 2021 6 10.62 +1.0 Florence GRIFFITH-JOYNER USA Olympic Stadium, Jamsil, Seoul (KOR) 24 SEP 1988 7 10.63 +1.3 Shelly-Ann FRASER-PRYCE JAM National Stadium, Kingston (JAM) 05 JUN 2021 8 10.64 +1.2 Carmelita JETER USA Shanghai (CHN) 20 SEP 2009 8 10.64* +1.7 Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH JAM Stade Olympique de la Pontaise, Lausanne (SUI) 26 AUG 2021 10 10.65 +1.1 Marion JONES USA SGJ, Johannesburg (RSA) 12 SEP 1998 10 10.65 +0.6 Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH JAM Letzigrund, Zürich (SUI) 09 SEP 2021 *Only entry in this list that wasn't enough to win a race

