Between them, Jamaican sprint superstars Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce have produced a season for the ages. The duo now account for six of the top of 10 official timings ever recorded in women’s 100m events.
On Thursday, Thompson-Herah led a host of Olympic champions to glory in an action-packed Diamond League final in Zurich, just a month after the end of the Tokyo Games. Her compatriot Fraser-Pryce was not part of the 100m lineup at this event.
Thompson-Herah crowned what she called an “amazing” season by scorching to victory in the 100m in a meet record of 10.65sec, finishing ahead of Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith (10.87) at the iconic Letzigrund Stadium. That mark was the 10th joint fastest all time and with this, she owns four entries in the top 10.
“It has been a crazy season, a long one and a tiring one. I was so consistent because I was just keeping the faith in me and did not allow any negativity,” said the second fastest female sprinter ever.
“This year, it was a long season with ups and downs, but next year, the world record is definitely on my mind.”
Fraser-Pryce, who won silver at the Olympics, has two timings this season that feature in the top 10.
Here’s a look at the best women’s 100m timings recorded:
The best women's 100m times of all time
|Rank
|Mark
|WIND
|Competitor
|Nat
|Venue
|Date
|1
|10.49
|0.0
|Florence GRIFFITH-JOYNER
|USA
|Indianapolis, IN (USA)
|16 JUL 1988
|2
|10.54
|+0.9
|Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH
|JAM
|Hayward Field, Eugene, OR (USA)
|21 AUG 2021
|3
|10.60
|+1.7
|Shelly-Ann FRASER-PRYCE
|JAM
|Stade Olympique de la Pontaise, Lausanne (SUI)
|26 AUG 2021
|4
|10.61
|+1.2
|Florence GRIFFITH-JOYNER
|USA
|Indianapolis, IN (USA)
|17 JUL 1988
|4
|10.61
|-0.6
|Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH
|JAM
|Olympic Stadium, Tokyo (JPN)
|31 JUL 2021
|6
|10.62
|+1.0
|Florence GRIFFITH-JOYNER
|USA
|Olympic Stadium, Jamsil, Seoul (KOR)
|24 SEP 1988
|7
|10.63
|+1.3
|Shelly-Ann FRASER-PRYCE
|JAM
|National Stadium, Kingston (JAM)
|05 JUN 2021
|8
|10.64
|+1.2
|Carmelita JETER
|USA
|Shanghai (CHN)
|20 SEP 2009
|8
|10.64*
|+1.7
|Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH
|JAM
|Stade Olympique de la Pontaise, Lausanne (SUI)
|26 AUG 2021
|10
|10.65
|+1.1
|Marion JONES
|USA
|SGJ, Johannesburg (RSA)
|12 SEP 1998
|10
|10.65
|+0.6
|Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH
|JAM
|Letzigrund, Zürich (SUI)
|09 SEP 2021
(With inputs from AFP)
