The fifth and final Test between England and India, which was scheduled to begin at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday, had been cancelled, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced.

The first statement fro ECB stated that the Indian team were “unable to field a team and will instead forfeit the match”. But soon after the website statement was updated to: “Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are regrettably unable to field a team.” The mention of forfeiture was removed.

Also read – Lesson for cricket: Reactions to England vs India fifth Test being cancelled amid Covid-19 concerns

There is no official word from BCCI yet. According to PTI, a BCCI sources has said: “India lead Test series against England 2-1, cancelled fifth and final match can be played later.”

According to ESPNCricinfo, “a query has been left with the ICC, which is expected to liaise with match referee Chris Broad over this issue [of what the series result will be].”

Latest statement by ECB on Friday: Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be cancelled. Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are regrettably unable to field a team. We send our sincere apologies to fans and partners for this news, which we know will cause immense disappointment and inconvenience to many. Further information will be shared in due course.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain, speaking from Old Trafford, said that the situation is a mess. He added that there was no clarity over forfeiture either. “It’s an evolving situation where this Test match is cancelled and that will be the end of India’s tour of England,” he told Sky Sports News.

All the 21 players of the Indian Test squad had reportedly tested negative for Covid19 on Thursday. The entire Indian group had to undergo RT-PCR tests after an assistant physio tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. The Indians were already without head physio Nitin Patel, who is currently in isolation after testing positive along with head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharath Arun in London.

PTI had reported late Thursday night that there was apprehension from at least one player in the Indian camp to take the field if the match was going to take place.

More to follow...