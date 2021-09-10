The fifth Test between England and India was on Friday cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns within the India camp just hours before the match at Old Trafford was due to start.

But the confusion over the result of the series continued as the ECB changed their statement which originally stated that India had forfeited the Test.

India currently lead the five-match series 2-1 and the final match was a virtual series decider.

“Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), the ECB can confirm that the fifth Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be cancelled,” the statement said.

“Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are regrettably unable to field a team.”

There is no official word from BCCI yet.

Head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharath Arun are among the Indian support staff who are in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 in London during the last Test. Shastri and some members of the team had attended the coach’s book launch event, which has become a point of focus after this incident.

Here are some reactions to the match being cancelled:

Lesson for cricket from this cancelation: relaxed bubbles will not do. It has happened twice in the summer already. No matter what the general situation is, cricket has to operate with stricter protocols. — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) September 10, 2021

The Ravi Shastri book launch is going to get a fair bit of scrutiny I think. On the one hand, idiotic for players & staff to mingle w public w/o any precautions. But on the other, there wasn't a strict biosecure environment. No rules strictly broken. 🤷🏻‍♀️ #ENGvIND — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) September 10, 2021

ECB have amended the statement, no mention of forfeiture. Things still officially being worked out with BCCI. — Alison Mitchell (@AlisonMitchell) September 10, 2021

Mad times but I suppose we’re prepared for everything in the current climate. Some questions - what happens to the points/how does the series end? If not forfeited? Will there be a chance to complete it another time? #ENGvIND — Isa Guha (@isaguha) September 10, 2021

No mention of the word “FORFEIT” in the official statement from the ECB. An interesting precedent if this is what touring sides will need to deal with.



It was a fantastic series and glad we had 4 tests without incident - a real shame that it ends this way.



On we go.#ENGvIND https://t.co/sVz9iIGJIu pic.twitter.com/qFMq6PlTzz — Edges & Sledges Cricket Podcast (@1tip1hand) September 10, 2021

England left the tour of SA for Covid scares & cost CSA plenty, so don’t go pointing fingers! 👀 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) September 10, 2021

Really sad to see Indian players now being accused of choosing IPL money over playing Manchester Test. It is as if they can't express concerns about their health because they get paid a lot. — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) September 10, 2021

It’s an important and wise call from the boards, safety and health should be topmost priority, It was a competitive series, and great advertisement for Test cricket.#ENGvsIND @BCCI — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) September 10, 2021

Wrote this a few days ago… https://t.co/nFpmiv7d9m — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) September 10, 2021

Some humour

So who scored the most boundaries in this series??? — Sanjay Subrahmanyan (@sanjaysub) September 10, 2021

First hour is crucial. All four results are possible.



Abandoned

Postponed

Deferred

Forfeited — Nitin Sundar (@knittins) September 10, 2021