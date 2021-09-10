The fifth Test between England and India was on Friday cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns within the India camp just hours before the match at Old Trafford was due to start.
But the confusion over the result of the series continued as the ECB changed their statement which originally stated that India had forfeited the Test.
India currently lead the five-match series 2-1 and the final match was a virtual series decider.
“Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), the ECB can confirm that the fifth Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be cancelled,” the statement said.
“Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are regrettably unable to field a team.”
There is no official word from BCCI yet.
Head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharath Arun are among the Indian support staff who are in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 in London during the last Test. Shastri and some members of the team had attended the coach’s book launch event, which has become a point of focus after this incident.
Here are some reactions to the match being cancelled:
Some humour
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.