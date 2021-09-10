BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is expected to meet England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison and Ian Whatmore to discuss the modalities of the proposed one-off match next year during a personal visit to the UK from September 22.

Harrison on Friday had said that the Test match that BCCI has proposed to play in lieu of the cancelled fifth Test would be a one-off game. The fifth Test was cancelled after a Covid-19 outbreak in the Indian camp. Ganguly will discuss the 40 million pounds loss that the ECB is facing which is not covered by insurance.

“The ECB stands to lose 40 million pounds with 30 million in broadcasts and 10 million in ticketing and hospitality,” a source explained.

If the rescheduled match is a one-off engagement than India would be deemed winners of the series as it stands right now, something that has not been officially confirmed yet. The most likely window for the rescheduled game is July next year when India would be here for a limited-overs’’ assignment.

With PTI Inputs