Britain’s 18-year-old Emma Raducanu became the first qualifier to capture a Grand Slam title by defeating Canada’s 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez on Saturday in the US Open women’s final.

Raducanu, ranked 150th beat 73rd-ranked left-hander Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 to take the $2.5 million (2.1 million euro) top prize.

Raducanu is the youngest US Open champion since Williams in 1999 and the first US Open women’s champion not to drop a set since Williams in 2014. She has had the fewest Slam starts of any women’s Slam winner, reaching the fourth round in July at Wimbledon in her only prior Slam appearance.

Not since Virginia Wade in 1977 at Wimbledon had a British woman taken a Slam singles title, with Raducanu the first Briton to claim the US Open crown since Wade in 1968.

Queen Elizabeth II was among the first to pay tribute to Raducanu’s remarkable win. Here’s a look at some reactions from the tennis world:

SEALED WITH AN ACE 💫



The moment @EmmaRaducanu clinched the 2021 #USOpen women's singles title 👇 pic.twitter.com/5jeMlvDUb7 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2021

Playing in just her 2nd main draw at a major, Emma Raducanu is the first woman in the Open Era to win her 1st Slam in fewer than 4 major appearances.



2 - Raducanu (2021 US Open)

4 - Seles (1990 Roland Garros)

4 - Andreescu (2019 US Open)#USOpen — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) September 11, 2021

A star is born- Emma Raducanu makes history - never has a qualifier won a major- men or women- and she is just getting started. And will never have to qualify again:)

Leylah Fernandez will be back -both are champions but Emma has the trophy- well done!!!#USOpen — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) September 11, 2021

What a terrific display of competition & maturity from two exceptional players.



It is wonderful to see this generation living our dream.



I can’t remember a #USOpen with better crowd support. Thank you, NY, the greatest fans in the world.



And congratulations, Emma! pic.twitter.com/fQcOMkV3wk — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 11, 2021

Well done Emma Raducanu, the first of many duels with Leylah Fernandez. I've no doubt many more majors await for both of you. Another historic moment at the #USOpen - congratulations🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) September 11, 2021

These two young women are a gift to tennis. An absolute gift. — andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 11, 2021

Congratulations to the new @usopen champion @EmmaRaducanu and runner-up @leylahfernandez for this fantastic tournament and for giving us high-level of tennis and contagious smiles 🇬🇧🇨🇦🙌👏🎾 #USOpen pic.twitter.com/n5DEf773is — Gabriela Sabatini (@sabatinigabyok) September 11, 2021

EMMA RADUCANU BROUGHT IT HOMEEE 🇬🇧🏆#USOpen — Katie Boulter (@katiecboulter) September 11, 2021

Emma Raducanu, an 18-year-old from Britain, becomes the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam singles title. Takes the US Open with an ace to close out her 6-4 6-3 victory over Leylah Fernandez of Canada. Did not drop a set in 10 matches. One of the great tennis stories#getty pic.twitter.com/ytgG1Zf8W9 — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) September 11, 2021

10 matches. @EmmaRaducanu



Closest set was 7-5 in R2 Q; Main Draw 6-4



Games lost

Q 3, 8, 5

R1 5

R2 6

R3 1

R4 3

QF 7

SF 5

F 7



Played her first tour level match at Nottingham, just three months ago#USOpen #EmmaRaducanu pic.twitter.com/yTz0c8H9cO — Anand Datla (@SportASmile) September 11, 2021

🇬🇧 @EmmaRaducanu's 20 sets in New York



6-1, 6-2

6-3, 7-5

6-1, 6-4

6-2, 6-3

6-2, 6-4

6-0, 6-1

6-2, 6-1

6-3, 6-4

6-1, 6-4

6-4, 6-3 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2021

Emma Raducanu has won the US Open. Things she hasn't done as a professional:



- Won a WTA tour match

- Played a tour level three set match(!!)

- Played on clay

- Directly entered a slam main draw

- Played five tour level events



One of the craziest breakout runs ever. — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) September 11, 2021

To think that Emma Raducanu is yet to play a three set match on tour level!!! #USOpen — Krithika (@krithika0808) September 11, 2021

The Queen has sent a message to @EmmaRaducanu to congratulate her on the “remarkable achievement” of winning the #USOpen pic.twitter.com/2noGHRm7DZ — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) September 11, 2021

Huge congratulations @EmmaRaducanu on your stunning performances and historic Grand Slam victory! Incredible –we are all so proud of you. @LeylahFernandez well done on your amazing achievements at this year’s #USOpen, it’s been a pleasure to watch. C — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 11, 2021

Her biggest title prior to today was a 25K in Pune. She's never won a match on the main WTA Tour. Not a title. A match. It really is insane. — Eleanor Crooks (@EleanorcrooksPA) September 11, 2021

That is one of the greatest moments in British sport history. A mindboggling achievement, in a mesmerically brilliant match by both players. — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) September 11, 2021

Dear Emma and Leylah,



Thank you, thank you, thank you.



Signed,



All tennis fans — Caroline Cameron (@SNCaroline) September 11, 2021

Great run by @leylahfernandez

Very inspiring 🇨🇦



Hell of a job 20 sets in a row for @EmmaRaducanu — Milos Raonic (@milosraonic) September 11, 2021

This set has been *so* good.



I keep thinking, Raducanu and Fernandez could have drawn each other in the first round and played on like Court 6 and very few people would have even flagged it as one of the marquee first round matches.



What an incredible #USOpen it's been. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) September 11, 2021

THEY KNEW 😂 https://t.co/x16yK6aE2d — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2021