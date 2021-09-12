US Open 2021 Watch highlights, on-court interviews: Emma Raducanu defeats Leylah Fernandez in epic US Open final The 18-year-old British star became the first qualifier to capture a Grand Slam title. Scroll Staff An hour ago Updated An hour ago Emma Raducanu after her US Open win | KENA BETANCUR / AFP An amazing run for Leylah Fernandez. 👏🏽An incredible win for Emma Raducanu, without dropping a set from qualification rounds. 🔥A match to remember. ✨Highlights: 🎥 #USOpen pic.twitter.com/8j22BL3oG1— The Field (@thefield_in) September 12, 2021 Play Play Play Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Tennis US Open Emma Raducanu Leylah Fernandez Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments