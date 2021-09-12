Viral Video Caught on camera: Adorable dog invades pitch during domestic cricket match in Ireland A dog ran on to the field and took the ball during the semi-final match between Bready and Civil Service North during the Women's All-Ireland T20 Cup semi-final Scroll Staff An hour ago Screenshot via @IrishWomensCric on Twitter 🐶 Great fielding…by a small furry pitch invader!@ClearSpeaks #AIT20 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Oe1cxUANE5— Ireland Women’s Cricket (@IrishWomensCric) September 11, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Viral video Dog video Cricket Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments