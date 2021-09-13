US Open 2021 men’s singles final live updates: Novak Djokovic takes on Daniil Medvedev
Updates from the men’s singles final at US Open 2021.
Live updates
Paths to the men’s final (x denotes seed):
Daniil Medvedev (RUS x2)
RD128: bt Richard Gasquet (FRA) 6-4, 6-3, 6-1
RD64: bt Dominik Koepfer (GER) 6-4, 6-1, 6-2
RD32: bt Pablo Andujar (ESP) 6-0, 6-4, 6-3
RD16: bt Daniel Evans (GBR x24) 6-3, 6-4, 6-3
QF: bt Botic Van de Zandschulp (NED) 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5
SF: bt Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x12) 6-4, 7-5, 6-2
Novak Djokovic (SRB x1)
RD128: bt Holger Rune (DEN) 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 6-1
RD64: bt Tallon Griekspoor (NED) 6-2, 6-3, 6-2
RD32: bt Kei Nishikori (JPN) 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-3, 6-2
RD16: bt Jenson Brooksby (USA) 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2
QF: bt Matteo Berrettini (ITA x6) 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3
SF: bt Alexander Zverev (GER x4) 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2
STAT: Djokovic is hoping to join Rod Laver (1962, 1969) and Don Budge (1938) as 3rd player to clinch men’s singles calendar Grand Slam. He would be 1st with titles on 3 different surfaces. (via ATP media)
Djokovic’s first opponent in a Grand Slam final in 2021: Medvedev
Djokovic’s last opponent in a Grand Slam final in 2021: Medvedev
Head-to-head: Djokovic leads 5-3
2017 Davis Cup (SRB) Hard RR Djokovic 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, 1-0, retired
2017 Eastbourne Grass SF Djokovic 6-4, 6-4
2019 Australian Open Hard R16 Djokovic 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 6-3
2019 Monte Carlo Clay QF Medvedev 6-3, 4-6, 6-2
2019 Cincinnati Hard SF Medvedev 3-6, 6-3, 6-3
2020 ATP Cup (AUS) Hard RR Djokovic 6-1, 5-7, 6-4
2020 ATP Finals (GBR) Hard RR Medvedev 6-3, 6-3
2021 Australian Open Hard F Djokovic 7-5, 6-2, 6-2
01.00 am: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the US Open 2021 men’s singles final. We could all be witness to a piece magnificent sporting history in the next few hours.
Novak Djokovic will attempt to win the first calendar-year men’s singles Grand Slam since 1969 in Sunday’s US Open final and in the process go clear of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
Djokovic will try to complete the first sweep of US, Australian and French Open and Wimbledon titles in the same year since Australian legend Rod Laver managed the feat 52 years ago.
There is so much attention on the potential Calendar Grand Slam that feels almost as if potential No 21 is going under the radar. Guess that is understandable also due to the fact that No 21 is pretty much inevitable but Calendar Grand Slam is more once-in-a-lifetime.
Of course, it is not going to be easy (at least on paper). The 34-year-old Serbian world number one faces Russia’s second-ranked Daniil Medvedev at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the biggest match of a career that has brought him 20 Slam trophies.