Daniil Medvedev won his first Major title, ending Novak Djokovic’s Calendar Slam dream with a dominant straight sets victory in the US Open final on Sunday.
The world No 2 dominated Djokovic with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win to prevent the first calendar-year Grand Slam since 1969 as well as denying him a record-breaking 21st major men’s singles title.
Medvedev, the 2019 US Open runner-up, captured his first Grand Slam title in his third Slam final, a rematch of February’s Australian Open final, won in straight sets by the 34-year-old Serbian to launch his Slam quest.
Djokovic missed out on his fourth US Open title and will enter 2022 tied with “Big Three” rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, both absent with injuries, on an all-time record 20 men’s Slam titles.
While the straight-sets win was not a match of the highest quality, the history attached to it made it a momentous occasion, giving men’s tennis a new Grand Slam champion. Medvedev is only the second man born in the 1990s to win a singles Major after Dominic Thiem, who won US Open last year.
Here’s a look at some reactions to Medvedev’s victory at Flushing Meadows:
Praise for Djokovic
