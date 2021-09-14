EUROPEAN FOOTBALL Watch: Messi vs Ronaldo – Neville, Carragher weigh in on football’s most hotly contested debates The two former players presented some interesting points on what has been one of the most discussed topics in football. Scroll Staff An hour ago Lionel Messi (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo | AFP Play Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Gary Neville Jamie Carragher Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments