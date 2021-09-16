Delhi Capitals, on Thursday, announced that Rishabh Pant will continue as captain for the remainder of the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League.

Despite Shreyas Iyer being fit and available again, DC put out a statement that Pant would continue to lead the franchise this season.

Delhi Capitals are currently at top of the points table with six wins from 8 eight matches and will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22 when the league resumes in the United Arab Emirates.

More to follow...