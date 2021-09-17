The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to resume in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday after it was stopped midway through the season in May due to rising Covid-19 cases in India.

There are a total of 31 matches left in IPL 2021 and they will be played in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, with the final set to take play at the Dubai International Stadium on October 15.

IPL 2021 points table Team Pld Won Lost Net RR Pts Delhi Capitals 8 6 2 +0.547 12 Chennai Super Kings 7 5 2 +1.263 10 Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 5 2 -0.171 10 Mumbai Indians 7 4 3 +0.062 8 Rajasthan Royals 7 3 4 -0.190 6 Punjab Kings 8 3 5 -0.368 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 2 5 -0.494 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 1 6 -0.623 2

The break in the middle of the season has led to seven out of eight teams seeing changes to their squads, with defending champions Mumbai Indians being the exception.

Injuries and workload management have led to a number of withdrawals, while there are also those who have regained full fitness and will bolster their respective squads.

Here’s a look at the updated squads of the eight teams heading into the second half of IPL 2021:

Chennai Super Kings

IN: Josh Hazlewood

OUT: Jason Behrendorff

CSK squad for second half of IPL 2021 Batsmen Bowlers Wicketkeepers Allrounders Suresh Raina Deepak Chahar MS Dhoni Dwayne Bravo Ambati Rayudu KM Asif N Jagadeesan Mitchell Santner Faf du Plessis Imran Tahir Ravindra Jadeja Ruturaj Gaikwad Karn Sharma Sam Curran Robin Uthappa (trade) Lungi Ngidi K Gowtham Cheteshwar Pujara Shardul Thakur Moeen Ali C Hari Nishaanth Josh Hazlewood K Bhagat Verma R Sai Kishore M Harisankar Reddy

Delhi Capitals

IN: Shreys Iyer, Ben Dwarshuis, Kulwant Khejroliya

OUT: Chris Woakes, M Siddharth

DC squad for second half of IPL 2021 Batsmen Bowlers Wicketkeepers Allrounders Shreyas Iyer Amit Mishra Rishabh Pant Axar Patel Ajinkya Rahane Avesh Khan Sam Billings R Ashwin Prithvi Shaw Ishant Sharma Vishnu Vinod Marcus Stoinis Shikhar Dhawan Kagiso Rabada Lalit Yadav Shimron Hetmyer Pravin Dubey Ripal Patel

Steve Smith Anrich Nortje Tom Curran Umesh Yadav Ben Dwarshuis

Lukman Meriwala Kulwant Khejroliya

Kolkata Knight Riders

IN: Tim Southee

OUT: Pat Cummins

KKR squad for second half of IPL 2021 Batsmen Bowlers Wicketkeepers Allrounders Eoin Morgan Kamlesh Nagarkoti Dinesh Karthik Andre Russell Shubman Gill Kuldeep Yadav Sheldon Jackson Sunil Narine Nitish Rana Lockie Ferguson Tim Southee Rinku Singh Prasidh Krishna Shakib Al Hasan Rahul Tripathi Sandeep Warrier Ben Cutting Karun Nair Shivam Mavi Pawan Negi Varun Chakravarthy Venkatesh Iyer Harbhajan Singh Vaibhav Arora

Mumbai Indians

No changes to the squad.

MI squad for second half of IPL 2021 Batsmen Bowlers Wicketkeepers Allrounders Rohit Sharma Jasprit Bumrah Quinton de Kock Hardik Pandya Suryakumar Yadav Jayant Yadav Ishan Kishan Krunal Pandya Chris Lynn Rahul Chahar Aditya Tare Kieron Pollard Saurabh Tiwary Trent Boult Anukul Roy Anmolpreet Singh Dhawal Kulkarni James Neesham Mohsin Khan Yudhvir Charak Nathan Coulter-Nile Arjun Tendulkar Adam Milne Piyush Chawla Marco Jansen

Punjab Kings

IN: Nathan Ellis, Adil Rashid, Aiden Markram

OUT: Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Dawid Malan

PBKS squad for second half of IPL 2021 Batsmen Bowlers Wicketkeepers Allrounders Mayank Agarwal Mohammed Shami KL Rahul Deepak Hooda Chris Gayle Arshdeep Singh Nicholas Pooran Sharukh Khan Mandeep Singh Darshan Nalkande Prabhsimran Singh Moises Henriques Sarfaraz Khan Hardeep Brar Fabian Allen Aiden Markram M Ashwin Jalaj Saxena Ishan Porel Saurabh Kumar Ravi Bishnoi Utkarsh Singh Chris Jordan Nathan Ellis Adil Rashid

Sunrisers Hyderabad

IN: Sherfane Rutherford

OUT: Jonny Bairstow

SRH squad for second half of IPL 2021 Batsmen Bowlers Wicketkeepers Allrounders David Warner Bhuvneshwar Kumar Wriddhiman Saha

Mohammad Nabi Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Shreevats Goswami Abhishek Sharma Manish Pandey Sandeep Sharma

Vijay Shankar Virat Singh T Natarajan Mitchell Marsh Priyam Garg Basil Thampi Jason Holder Abdul Samad Shahbaz Nadeem Sherfane Rutherford Kedar Jadhav Siddharth Kaul Khaleel Ahmed Mujeeb Zadran J Suchith

Rajasthan Royals

IN: Oshane Thomas, Evin Lewis, Tabraiz Shamsi, Glenn Phillips

OUT: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye

RR squad for second half of IPL 2021 Batsmen Bowlers Wicketkeepers Allrounders Yashasvi Jaiswal Tabraiz Shamsi Sanju Samson Liam Livingstone

Mahipal Lomror Mayank Markande Glenn Phillips Rahul Tewatia Manan Vohra Shreyas Gopal Anuj Rawat Chris Morris Riyan Parag Jaydev Unadkat Shivam Dube David Miller Kartik Tyagi

Evin Lewis Oshane Thomas Chetan Sakariya Mustafizur Rahman KC Cariappa Akash Singh Kuldip Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore

IN: Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David, Dushmanta Chameera, George Garton, Akash Deep

OUT: Adam Zampa, Finn Allen, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Washington Sundar