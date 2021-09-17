The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to resume in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday after it was stopped midway through the season in May due to rising Covid-19 cases in India.

There are a total of 31 matches left in IPL 2021 and they will be played in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, with the final set to take play at the Dubai International Stadium on October 15.

IPL 2021 points table

Team Pld Won Lost Net RR Pts
Delhi Capitals 8 6 2 +0.547 12
Chennai Super Kings 7 5 2 +1.263 10
Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 5 2 -0.171 10
Mumbai Indians 7 4 3 +0.062 8
Rajasthan Royals 7 3 4 -0.190 6
Punjab Kings 8 3 5 -0.368 6
Kolkata Knight Riders 7 2 5 -0.494 4
Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 1 6 -0.623 2

The break in the middle of the season has led to seven out of eight teams seeing changes to their squads, with defending champions Mumbai Indians being the exception.

Injuries and workload management have led to a number of withdrawals, while there are also those who have regained full fitness and will bolster their respective squads.

Here’s a look at the updated squads of the eight teams heading into the second half of IPL 2021:

Chennai Super Kings

IN: Josh Hazlewood

OUT: Jason Behrendorff

CSK squad for second half of IPL 2021

Batsmen Bowlers  Wicketkeepers  Allrounders 
Suresh Raina  Deepak Chahar  MS Dhoni  Dwayne Bravo 
Ambati Rayudu  KM Asif  N Jagadeesan  Mitchell Santner 
Faf du Plessis  Imran Tahir  Ravindra Jadeja 
Ruturaj Gaikwad  Karn Sharma  Sam Curran 
Robin Uthappa (trade) Lungi Ngidi  K Gowtham
Cheteshwar Pujara Shardul Thakur  Moeen Ali
C Hari Nishaanth Josh Hazlewood  K Bhagat Verma
R Sai Kishore 
M Harisankar Reddy

Delhi Capitals

IN: Shreys Iyer, Ben Dwarshuis, Kulwant Khejroliya

OUT: Chris Woakes, M Siddharth

DC squad for second half of IPL 2021

Batsmen  Bowlers  Wicketkeepers  Allrounders 
Shreyas Iyer  Amit Mishra  Rishabh Pant  Axar Patel 
Ajinkya Rahane   Avesh Khan  Sam Billings R Ashwin 
Prithvi Shaw  Ishant Sharma  Vishnu Vinod Marcus Stoinis 
Shikhar Dhawan  Kagiso Rabada  Lalit Yadav 
Shimron Hetmyer  Pravin Dubey  Ripal Patel
Steve Smith Anrich Nortje  Tom Curran
Umesh Yadav Ben Dwarshuis
Lukman Meriwala Kulwant Khejroliya

Kolkata Knight Riders

IN: Tim Southee

OUT: Pat Cummins

KKR squad for second half of IPL 2021

Batsmen  Bowlers  Wicketkeepers  Allrounders 
Eoin Morgan  Kamlesh Nagarkoti  Dinesh Karthik  Andre Russell 
Shubman Gill  Kuldeep Yadav  Sheldon Jackson Sunil Narine 
Nitish Rana  Lockie Ferguson  Tim Southee
Rinku Singh  Prasidh Krishna  Shakib Al Hasan
Rahul Tripathi  Sandeep Warrier  Ben Cutting
Karun Nair Shivam Mavi  Pawan Negi
Varun Chakravarthy  Venkatesh Iyer
Harbhajan Singh
Vaibhav Arora

Mumbai Indians

No changes to the squad.

MI squad for second half of IPL 2021

Batsmen  Bowlers  Wicketkeepers  Allrounders 
Rohit Sharma  Jasprit Bumrah  Quinton de Kock  Hardik Pandya 
Suryakumar Yadav  Jayant Yadav  Ishan Kishan  Krunal Pandya 
Chris Lynn  Rahul Chahar  Aditya Tare  Kieron Pollard 
Saurabh Tiwary  Trent Boult  Anukul Roy 
Anmolpreet Singh  Dhawal Kulkarni  James Neesham
Mohsin Khan  Yudhvir Charak
Nathan Coulter-Nile Arjun Tendulkar
Adam Milne
Piyush Chawla
Marco Jansen

Punjab Kings

IN: Nathan Ellis, Adil Rashid, Aiden Markram

OUT: Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Dawid Malan

PBKS squad for second half of IPL 2021

Batsmen  Bowlers  Wicketkeepers  Allrounders 
Mayank Agarwal  Mohammed Shami  KL Rahul  Deepak Hooda 
Chris Gayle  Arshdeep Singh  Nicholas Pooran  Sharukh Khan
Mandeep Singh  Darshan Nalkande  Prabhsimran Singh  Moises Henriques
Sarfaraz Khan  Hardeep Brar  Fabian Allen
Aiden Markram M Ashwin  Jalaj Saxena
Ishan Porel  Saurabh Kumar
Ravi Bishnoi  Utkarsh Singh
Chris Jordan 
Nathan Ellis
Adil Rashid

Sunrisers Hyderabad

IN: Sherfane Rutherford

OUT: Jonny Bairstow

SRH squad for second half of IPL 2021

Batsmen  Bowlers  Wicketkeepers  Allrounders 
David Warner  Bhuvneshwar Kumar  Wriddhiman Saha
 Mohammad Nabi 
Kane Williamson  Rashid Khan  Shreevats Goswami  Abhishek Sharma 
Manish Pandey  Sandeep Sharma 
Vijay Shankar 
Virat Singh  T Natarajan  Mitchell Marsh 
Priyam Garg  Basil Thampi  Jason Holder 
Abdul Samad  Shahbaz Nadeem  Sherfane Rutherford
Kedar Jadhav Siddharth Kaul 
Khaleel Ahmed 
Mujeeb Zadran
J Suchith

Rajasthan Royals

IN: Oshane Thomas, Evin Lewis, Tabraiz Shamsi, Glenn Phillips

OUT: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye

RR squad for second half of IPL 2021

Batsmen  Bowlers  Wicketkeepers  Allrounders 
Yashasvi Jaiswal  Tabraiz Shamsi Sanju Samson  Liam Livingstone
Mahipal Lomror  Mayank Markande  Glenn Phillips Rahul Tewatia 
Manan Vohra  Shreyas Gopal  Anuj Rawat  Chris Morris
Riyan Parag  Jaydev Unadkat  Shivam Dube
David Miller  Kartik Tyagi 
Evin Lewis Oshane Thomas
Chetan Sakariya
Mustafizur Rahman
KC Cariappa
Akash Singh
Kuldip Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore

IN: Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David, Dushmanta Chameera, George Garton, Akash Deep

OUT: Adam Zampa, Finn Allen, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Washington Sundar

RCB squad for second half of IPL 2021

Batsmen  Bowlers  Wicketkeepers  Allrounders 
Virat Kohli  Mohammed Siraj  AB de Villiers  Wanindu Hasaranga
Devdutt Padikkal  Navdeep Saini  Josh Phillipe  Harshal Patel (trade)
Pavan Deshpande   Yuzvendra Chahal  Mohammed Azharuddeen Dushmanta Chameera
Sachin Baby Pavan Deshpande  Kona Srikar Bharat Kyle Jamieson
Rajat Patidar Shahbaz Ahmed  Glenn Maxwell
Tim David George Garton Dan Christian
Akash Deep Suyash Prabhudesai