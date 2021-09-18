Indian Premier League 2021 resumes in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday with all eight teams looking to start strong in order to secure a playoff berth.

The 14th edition of the T20 league was suspended in May owing to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in India at that time. Now, the season resumes in the UAE and it promises to be another action-packed month of cricket.

Delhi Capitals start the second half of IPL 2021 at the top of the points table after an impressive run under Rishabh Pant’s leadership. Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore remain in strong positions too, with Rohit Sharma’s defending champions Mumbai Indians occupying fourth position.

IPL 2021 points table Team Mat Won Lost Net RR Pts Delhi Capitals 8 6 2 +0.547 12 Chennai Super Kings 7 5 2 +1.263 10 Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 5 2 -0.171 10 Mumbai Indians 7 4 3 +0.062 8 Rajasthan Royals 7 3 4 -0.190 6 Punjab Kings 8 3 5 -0.368 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 2 5 -0.494 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 1 6 -0.623 2

A major part of Delhi’s success in the first half of IPL 2021 was due to the solid opening combination of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. The duo set up a number of victories for DC and will look to continue the good run. Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul, CSK opener Faf du Plessis and Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson will also be keen to pick up from where they left off.

Most runs in first half of IPL 2021 Player Inns NO Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 6s S Dhawan (DC) 8 1 380 92 54.28 134.27 0 3 8 KL Rahul (PBKS) 7 2 331 91* 66.20 136.21 0 4 16 F du Plessis (CSK) 7 2 320 95* 64.00 145.45 0 4 13 PP Shaw (DC) 8 0 308 82 38.50 166.48 0 3 12 SV Samson (RR) 7 1 277 119 46.16 145.78 1 0 11 Courtesy ESPNcricinfo

Among the bowlers, RCB pacer Harshal Patel stood out in the first half of the season with his brilliant skills at the death. South Africa’s Chris Morris, for whom RR broke the bank, also impressed with the ball, while DC pacer Avesh Khan, Mumbai Indians leg-spinner Rahul Chahar and Sunrisers Hyderabad star Rashid Khan played key roles for their respective teams.

Most wickets in first half of IPL 2021 Player Inns Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 HV Patel (RCB) 7 17 5/27 15.11 9.17 9.8 0 1 CH Morris (RR) 7 14 4/23 16.00 8.61 11.1 1 0 Avesh Khan (DC) 8 14 3/32 16.50 7.70 12.8 0 0 RD Chahar (MI) 7 11 4/27 18.36 7.21 15.2 1 0 Rashid Khan (SRH) 7 10 3/36 17.20 6.14 16.8 0 0 Courtesy ESPNcricinfo

Here’s a look at how the eight teams fared in the first half of IPL 2021:

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer, who led DC to the final of IPL 2020, is back after recovering from his shoulder injury and that will further boost Ricky Ponting’s team. Rishabh Pant, though, will continue to lead the side. The franchise has never won the title and will be determined to break through this time. Delhi lost just two of their first eight games and will look to secure a playoff spot quickly once the league resumes. Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Avesh Khan were among the top performers for DC in the first half of the season.

DC results in IPL 2021 Mat No. Against Result 1 CSK Won by 7 wickets 2 RR Lost by 3 wickets 3 PBKS Won by 6 wickets 4 MI Won by 6 wickets 5 SRH Won Super Over 6 RCB Lost by 1 run 7 KKR Won by 7 wickets

8 PBKS Won by 7 wickets



Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni’s men had a forgettable IPL 2020 but bounced back in style in the first half of this year’s competition. The three-time IPL champions won five out of their first seven games and rolled back the years to show why they’ve been one of the most consistent sides in the tournament’s history. Faf du Plessis’s runs at the top, Sam Curran’s all-round contributions, and Deepak Chahar’s skills with the new ball have played crucial roles in CSK’s success so far this season.

CSK results in IPL 2021 Mat No. Against

Result 1 DC Lost by 7 wickets 2 PBKS Won by 6 wickets 3 RR Won by 45 runs 4 KKR Won by 18 runs 5 RCB Won by 69 runs 6 SRH Won by 7 wickets 7 MI Lost by 4 wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli, who has announced that he will give up India’s T20 captaincy after the upcoming World Cup, will be determined to lead RCB to their first IPL title. The three-rime finalists had a phenomenal start to the season and won their first four games to race ahead at the top of the table. But they slipped to the third position by the time the league was suspended after defeats in two of their last three matches. But Kohli and Co will look to start afresh and march towards the playoffs. Harshal Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers were among the top performers for RCB in the first half of the season.

RCB results in IPL 2021 Mat No. Against

Result 1 MI Won by 2 wickets 2 SRH Won by 6 runs 3 KKR Won by 38 runs 4 RR Won by 10 wickets 5 CSK Lost by 69 runs 6 DC Won by 1 run 7 PBKS Lost by 34 runs

Mumbai Indians

In the past, Mumbai Indians started a number of seasons slowly before picking up pace rapidly. But that wasn’t the case in the first half of IPL 2021. Rohit Sharma and Co have had an inconsistent season by their standards and struggled to build momentum. The five-time champions will take confidence from their victories in the last two games and will be conscious of the fact that DC, CSK and RCB are in good form. Rahul Chahar and Rohit had their moments in the first half of the season but MI need the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult and Kieron Pollard to come to the party.

MI results in IPL 2021 Mat No. Against

Result 1 RCB Lost by 2 wickets 2 KKR Won by 10 runs 3 SRH Won by 13 runs 4 DC Lost by 6 wickets 5 PBKS Lost by 9 wickets 6 RR Won by 7 wickets 7 CSK Won by 4 wickets

Rajasthan Royals

After their first four games of the season, Rajasthan Royals were staring at another forgettable campaign as they had managed to notch up just one victory. But they added two more wins in their last three games and that will give them hope of making it to the playoffs. With Jos Buttler unavailable for the second half of the season, RR will need their other batters to step up and support skipper Sanju Samson. The men in pink have been found wanting in their bowling department yet again and a lot will depend on the likes of Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman and Shreyas Gopal going forward.

RR results in IPL 2021 Mat No. Against

Result 1 PBKS Lost by 4 runs 2 DC Won by 3 wickets 3 CSK Lost by 45 runs 4 RCB Lost by 10 wickets 5 KKR Won by 6 wickets 6 MI Lost by 7 wickets 7 SRH Won by 55 runs

Punjab Kings

Captain KL Rahul has been among the runs again, as has Mayank Agarwal, but Punjab Kings have struggled to find consistent performers in the rest of the team. Mohammed Shami picked eight wickets in as many matches in the first half of the season, while Chris Gayle didn’t find his best. Punjab resume the season in sixth position and have little room for error if they want to keep their dream of reaching the playoffs alive. Nathan Ellis, Adil Rashid and Aiden Markram have replaced Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith and Dawid Malan in the PBKS squad.

PBKS results in IPL 2021 Mat No. Against

Result 1 RR Won by 4 runs 2 CSK Lost by 6 wickets 3 DC Lost by 6 wickets 4 SRH Lost by 9 wickets 5 MI Won by 9 wickets 6 KKR Lost by 5 wickets 7 RCB Won by 34 runs 8 DC Lost by 7 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata started IPL 2021 with a win over SRH but from there on, they suffered the worst run by any team this season. The two-time IPL champions lost four matches in a row to push their chances of reaching the playoffs into a deep hole. In fact, they have won just one of their last six games have looked decidedly below-par. With star pacer Pat Cummins unavailable for the second half of the season, the challenge is going to be that much tougher. Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi have shown glimpses of their capabilities but KKR need captain Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell to take charge. In terms of bowling, a lot will depend on Varun Chakravarthy.

KKR results in IPL 2021 Mat No. Against

Result 1 SRH Won by 10 runs 2 MI Lost by 10 runs 3 RCB Lost by 38 runs 4 CSK Lost by 18 runs 5 RR Lost by 6 wickets 6 PBKS Won by 5 wickets 7 DC Lost by 7 wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad

We are set for a new beginning of the season but Sunrisers Hyderabad might struggle to look at it that way, for their chances of making it to the playoffs were all but over in the first half itself. The men in orange had just one win sandwiched between two hat-tricks of losses. And they have been dealt another big blow with Jonny Bairstow making himself unavailable for the remainder of the season. Kane Williamson was handed over the captaincy from David Warner after six games and the New Zealand star will need to work a miracle with his team. Rashid Khan will once again be counted on big time but it is the batting department where SRH will need to show huge improvements.