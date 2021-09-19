Field Watch Watch: A ridiculous effort on the boundary line by Jordan Cox in Vitality Blast T20 final Jordan, living up to his name, produced air-time and touch that would have made the basketball legend proud, for Kent in the English T20 tournament final. Scroll Staff 36 minutes ago Jordan Cox (R) reacts after the effort on the boundary line | T20 Vitality Blast / Screengrab JORDAN COX, YOU CANNOT DO THAT#Blast21 #FinalsDay pic.twitter.com/4mf4Igjq8B— Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) September 18, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. T20 Blast Kent Cricket T20 cricket Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments